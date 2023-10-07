Jurgen Klopp tipped to swell Liverpool defensive ranks this winter as Man Utd target still on Anfield radar

A report claims Liverpool may look to steal a march on their rivals and try to sign Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio in the January transfer window.

The Reds have struggled defensively this term after suffering injuries to key players Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have been used in the duo’s absence, with the Merseysiders sitting fourth ahead of the weekend fixtures. Summer recruitment focused on midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch all brought in.

There were rumours that Jurgen Klopp wanted to add to his defensive ranks as well and Inacio was mentioned as a possibility.

However, nothing materialised as the German tactician went with what he had at his disposal.

Virgil van Dijk remains a top-class central defender but is now aged 32 and there will need to be a changing of the guard at some stage.

Inacio remains in the club’s sights and, according to Football Insider, Liverpool might make a move in the new year.

They report that any more injuries between now and the turn of the year could sway their decision to open the coffers once again.

The Reds were targeting a left-sided centre-back over the summer.

And it seemed as though Inacio was keen on a Premier League move after freezing contract talks with Sporting in June.

However, he did ink fresh terms in August with a £52m release clause included.

Suitors circle for Inacio

A number of clubs have been linked with a move for Inacio. Manchester United were mentioned in connection with the Portugal international on many occasions.

Indeed it seemed as though the Red Devils were in pole position to secure his signature.

But Liverpool’s emergence as a potential destination has clouded the issue for the 22-year-old stopper.

United remain keen on the former Almada youth star, however, and have been tipped to match his release clause in the winter window.

Sporting do not want to sell the talented starlet but know that it will be almost impossible to keep him in Lisbon.

They will make a tidy profit on the defender who came up through the club’s youth ranks and did not cost a penny.

He has already made 88 Primeira Liga appearances for Verde e brancos and 128 in all competitions, scoring 11 goals.

Having played every minute of all nine games for Sporting in 2023-24, it is obvious how highly he is rated at the club.

The youngster has the footballing world at his feet and will have a difficult decision to make in the near future.

Whether either United or Liverpool make a winter move only time will tell.

But it seems inevitable that Inacio will be on his way sooner rather than later.

