Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be back in football management some time in 2025, according to a respected German journalist, and with the possibility of a shock return to the Premier League named as a possible destination.

The 57-year-old departed Anfield at the end of last season after close to nine glorious years at the helm and having steered Liverpool to seven major trophies in that time. After leading the Merseysiders to both Premier League and Champions League glory in that time – as well as three other major European finals – Klopp’s place in the club’s folklore is guaranteed.

However, life as a Premier League manager is an intense one and after only limited breaks throughout his time at the helm, Klopp admitted in his exit announcement back in January that he needed some rest and recuperation. But after retreating to his luxury £3.4m mansion in the exclusive Santa Ponsa region of Majorca, Klopp has been rarely seen out of the public eye – be it attending a Taylor Swift concert back at Anfield, the Champions League final at Wembley or the latest ATP tennis event, of which Klopp is a huge fan.

IN DEPTH ➡️ Ten of the best players Jurgen Klopp missed out on during his time at Liverpool: Bellingham, Tchouameni…

However, according to pundit Marcel Reif, speaking on BILD‘s football talk show, Klopp will return to football management some time in 2025 – and that a sensational return to the Premier League cannot be ruled out.

“He is not the type of person who will spend the next few years on the ‘finca’ in Mallorca thinking about the sense and nonsense of the world,” Reif began, before insisting it is just not in the 57-year-old’s nature to sit and watch the world go by.

“I think there is still far too much of a coach in him. I’m betting that he will be working as a coach somewhere again in the foreseeable future. He will return in 2025.”

The German pundit was also asked about the clubs that the ex-Liverpool boss could join and he said:

“Abroad! He can also manage in the Premier League.”

Next Klopp job: Former Liverpool boss will be itching to return

Just this weekend, Klopp was back in his adopted second home, Dortmund, having managed the Bundesliga giants for seven hugely successful seasons from 2008 to 2015. Taking charge of Jakub Blaszczykowski’s team in a memorable testimonial match, Klopp’s side secured a 5-4 win over a side in tribute of another BVB legend, Lukasz Piszczek.

Taking a rapturous reception from a 81,000 capacity crowd after the game, Klopp told multiple German outlets: “It’s like coming home, there are so many great memories. It’s great to see you all again.

“It’s like a class reunion. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of, meeting up again, having a good time and being able to tell all the stories. A full Signal Iduna Park with great memories for all of us, but above all with the team.”

A two-time Bundesliga winner with Dortmund, Klopp also led the side to the 2013 Champions League final, where they were beaten by Bayern Munich at Wembley.

Since his exit from Liverpool, he has been linked with a whole plethora of jobs, ranging from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, to the national team jobs of England, Germany and the USA.

However, it’s also been claimed Klopp has been targeted by the Red Bull group to work as their CEO of football, though the rumour was quickly dismissed by his agent, Marc Kosicke, as “total nonsense”.

Reif suggests Klopp could be tempted by a return to the Premier League, though as the 57-year-old quickly made clear upon leaving Anfield in May that no other job in the English top flight could tempt him to go back.

And with his successor at Anfield, Arne Slot, off to a flying start with a 100% win record so far, a return route back to Merseyside is also not going to become a potential topic of conversation any time soon.

Klopp leaves strong legacy – but also a few Liverpool problems

With the new regime, including Slot, now very much in place at Anfield, Liverpool will be hoping that the Dutch coach can extend his honeymoon period for as long as possible.

Yet to concede a goal and having scored seven without reply, Liverpool proudly sit top of the embryonic Premier League table. Staying there come the end of the season, of course, is another matter.

To enhance their chances of success both this season and in the future, Liverpool will need to retain their star players, for which Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah are all out of contract come June 2025.

Thankfully, it appears that Salah wants to stay with Fabrizio Romano delivering a major update on his future on Tuesday with talks over a new contract on Merseyside to soon get underway.

It’s a similar situation with Van Dijk too. The towering Dutch defender has also made clear his wish to continue at Anfield after making the first move over prospective talks and having made his position crystal clear.

The Reds, though, face a harder battle it would seem with Alexander-Arnold, who has been strongly linked with Real Madrid.

Per reports from Spanish outlet Sport on Monday, the 25-year-old home grown star has ‘refused’ Liverpool’s first offer of an extension. A cause for concern, perhaps…

Club of serious stature to attract Klopp?

During his Liverpool reign, Klopp was at the helm of one of the most powerful clubs in the world.

With that in mind, it would seemingly have to be another club of serious stature to lure him back onto the touchline – and presumably one where he would be given licence to spend.

While Liverpool operated with a low net spend during his time in charge, they did spend some big fees on players who, in many cases, strengthened Klopp’s squad.

Proving to be an excellent developer of talent, as had already been known from his time at Dortmund before, Klopp in turn attempted to get the best out of the players that had been put at his disposal, with some failing to hit the mark but most improving during their time working under his guidance.

GO FURTHER ⏩ Jurgen Klopp’s top 10 most expensive Liverpool signings and how they fared