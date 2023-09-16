Jurgen Klopp told to stick with ‘best front three’ after Liverpool comeback win at Wolves

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has had his take on Jurgen Klopp’s best front three following the comeback win over Wolves on Saturday.

Klopp’s men found themselves 1-0 down at the break at Molineux after Hwang Hee-chan’s seventh-minute finish but the game was turned completely on its head after strikes from Cody Gakpo, Andrew Robertson and a Hugo Bueno own goal.

But after starting the game with Diogo Jota, Gakpo and Mo Salah up front, the Reds were much better when they finished with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Salah in the attacking positions.

And Crouch, working as a pundit for TNT Sports, gave his verdict on Liverpool’s best combination going forward.

He said: “Yeah, Diaz had a huge impact. The second half, Nunez, Diaz and Salah, they looked like they wanted to always kill the game off, that’s their best front three for me.

“They’ve got good strength in depth but when those boys play, they lift it, they elevate it. They turned into a different Liverpool in that second half.”

Robertson was also asked after the game, what was said at half-time after a woeful Reds display and responded: “I can tell you some of it, but probably not all of it. Look, we can come up with all sorts of excuses about players flying halfway around the world and then having the early kick-off but it was just a poor first half.

“They were the better team, they created the better chances and we were making too many mistakes. But in the second half, we came out and changed the formation slightly, and had people pushing higher up the pitch.”

HARVEY ELLIOTT MAKES IT THREE! 💫 Liverpool will go 🔝 of the Premier League pic.twitter.com/xaedCjOSnO — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 16, 2023

Having scored his first goal since 2020, Robertson added: “I don’t get too many so it’s actually quite nice! We know they like to go quickly and counter off of corners so I got the ball and obviously, Mo [Salah] can always pick out a pass so I thought I’d just run for it. Luckily I slotted it past the front post, and it was crucial to get our noses in front.”

