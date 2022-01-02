Jurgen Klopp has been warned two areas of his side require recruitment in order to avoid an “unacceptable” Liverpool fate.

The Reds may be fighting on four fronts still, but just one point from their last two Premier League matches has seen them slip behind in the title race. And their situation won’t be helped by the Africa Cup of Nations.

The trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita could all be absent for several weeks.

The only saving grace for Klopp is that he can address the issue in the January transfer window.

And former Prem goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes the German coach urgently needs to get to work to prevent a trophy-less season.

He told Football Insider: “Liverpool were miles off it. They just didn’t look like they wanted it enough. So that was a blow for them with Man City looking so dominant as well.

“Then you look at Salah, Mane and Keita all set to go to the Africa Cup of Nations, they need new players in January.

“The midfield is already a bit weak, for me, so that is somewhere I would look to improve.

“But Salah is the one who will be missed most, obviously. A new attacker could just freshen up that frontline.

“I don’t think Liverpool can afford another quiet window. They need to heavily invest or they won’t win anything again. For this manager and these players that’s unacceptable.”

Klopp only had one new face through the door at Anfield last summer, which was the early signing of Ibrahima Konate.

Contract renewals were the first order of business, which were extremely successful.

However, the remarkable quality City are showing mean their rivals may need more bodies to compete for the rest of the campaign.

Further Liverpool warning sent

Meanwhile, Micah Richards has urged Liverpool to resolve Salah’s contract negotiations or risk potentially losing him to another European giant.

“I want Liverpool to finalise a new contract for him and I want him to stay in the Premier League for many more years,” the former City defender wrote in the Daily Mail.

“He is getting to the level now where we are talking about him being in the Premier League’s Hall of Fame, someone who could be in the all-time team.

“What a player he has become. He is so dangerous that in some matches you don’t see him for 80 minutes but then he will pop up with a goal or an assist. It’s not luck that happens.

“He’s at Cristiano Ronaldo levels now, the one-time winger who has redefined himself to become an ultimate scorer.”

