Jurgen Klopp told what will make Liverpool ‘scared’ and crumble on the big stage

Jurgen Klopp has been warned what could get Liverpool “scared” and cause them to let a two-goal lead slip in the Champions League.

The Reds will take a commanding two-goal lead into the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Inter Milan. Late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah sunk the Serie A champions a week last Wednesday. However, Simone Inzaghi’s men gave as good as they got for much of the contest.

Liverpool’s attention won’t turn to the second leg for the time being. The Reds will travel to Wembley on Sunday to contest the League Cup final with Chelsea.

A pair of league matches with Norwich and West Ham will follow in quick succession before Inter arrive on Merseyside for the March 8 clash.

However, talk in Italy has already begun to centre on Inter’s trip to Anfield. And speaking to Sport Mediaset (via Sport Witness), Italian journalist Ricardo Trevisani claimed Klopp’s men could crumble.

Trevisani was not completely unrealistic when noting Inter need a “great miracle”. However, he did suggest Liverpool could get nervy and crumble late on if Inter take an early lead.

“It becomes another match” if Inter score first – Trevisani

“Inter need a great miracle to pass the Champions League round,” said Trevisani.

“Because to go on to win in Liverpool it will take one! But it is not impossible.

“Inter must go there to look for 0-2 and then hope for extra time. Inter have every chance to take the lead at Anfield.

“If they do, it becomes another match. Liverpool get scared and Inter find confidence. In the first leg, Inter lacked a bit of confidence.”

Luis Diaz backed to reach Liverpool landmark

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz will likely hit double figures for Liverpool goals before the end of his first half-season at the club, according to one pundit.

The Colombian has hit the ground running since signing from FC Porto last month. He subsequently netted his first Liverpool goal in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Norwich. Manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that he has not had to teach Diaz much about fitting into his style of attacking.

Diaz again impressed in Wednesday’s 6-0 thrashing of Leeds. Despite not scoring amid the rout, former Liverpool star Harry Kewell backed the winger for goals – and plenty at that.

“When you’re playing for Liverpool at the moment, you’re looking at your front line and you always want goals,” the Australian told Premier League Productions.

“They’re picking and choosing, they’ve got three or four people now that are over 10 goals.

“It won’t be long until Luis Diaz is in double figures – probably this season. They’re looking good and I wouldn’t want to be playing Liverpool any time soon.”

