Klopp wants ‘real problem’ addressed after learning from Liverpool cup success

Jurgen Klopp wants to experience big finals “more often” with Liverpool after their Carabao Cup success, which he has compared to their Champions League triumph of 2019.

Liverpool were lifting silverware at the weekend when they beat Chelsea in a penalty shootout. It earned them their first League Cup trophy in a decade. Now, they are back focusing on the Premier League title race.

Klopp has been keen to shift the attention away from Liverpool’s chase of Manchester City. However, he does want his side to take confidence from their recent achievements in the cup.

He said: “The boys are confident. We were confident before.

“I think the big difference is it’s been a while since we had a big final.

“The size of a final, especially at Wembley with a sensational atmosphere. Smelling that, experiencing that is really cool. I want to have that more often, it’s true.

“I’ve said it now a couple of times, when the final whistle, or the final shot, it didn’t feel any different to the Champions League final.

“That’s cool and we want that more often.”

The game against Chelsea was gruelling, going all the way to penalties. Klopp wants Liverpool to maintain their intensity, but once again called for the introduction of five substitutes – which were allowed in the Carabao Cup – in the Premier League.

He said: “I am long enough to know how I want my team to play.

“The real problem was the squad for the final because five subs was great.

“It helps football, an intense game v Chelsea.

“The whole world is doing it and it helps football. We have to discuss it until it happens because it is so necessary.”

Klopp reminds of Liverpool identity before addressing future plans

It would especially benefit Klopp when he has built his Liverpool success on an intense approach.

He reminded: “Each club has an identity and ours since I’ve been here is intensity.

“That is what we have to show. Doesn’t always mean we’ll be too but we have to try.”

Liverpool will be hoping to enjoy more success with Klopp’s strategy in the coming years. In charge since 2015, he is under contract until 2024.

Klopp cannot foresee what his plans will be beyond then, but whenever the time comes for him to leave, he wants to ensure Liverpool have been set on the right track to improve further.

He said: “The plan is still the same. Nothing has changed and if I decide to in 24 (either way) it’ll be nothing to do with the quality of the squad.

“All we do is for the long term. This club must be even better when I am not here anymore. That’s the plan.”

