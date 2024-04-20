Departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been told his impending exit at Anfield is causing his side to play below their best with his players’ desperate to give him a happy ending having a negative impact on results – and the German’s hopes of landing a dream next job have also now gone up in smoke.

The charismatic German has proven one of the most successful Liverpool managers in history, having guided the Reds to seven major trophies during his time at helm. But with his near nine-year stint at the helm due to end on May 19 – just under a month’s time – Liverpool’s hopes of giving him a golden farewell are fading fast – with a nightmare scenario playing out instead.

Just 10 days ago, the Merseysiders had strong hopes of winning a potential treble to wave the 54-year-old off into the sunset. However, a disastrous week saw them suffer two losses in four days, with Atalanta winning 3-0 at Anfield in the Europa League quarter-final first leg and then with a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League handing the title initiative to Manchester City.

And while they did manage to win 1-0 in Thursday’s second leg against the Serie A side in Bergamo on Thursday, the heavy loss in the first leg meant there would be no dream comeback this time around.

The Reds return to Premier League action on Sunday with a clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage. And while a win could take them top if Arsenal fail to win at Wolves on Saturday evening, the fact Manchester City have a game in hand on them could prove to be key.

Klopp warned of nightmare end to Liverpool reign

Now with just six games left of his time as Liverpool boss, Klopp was warned earlier this week that his side were looking “flat and dejected” and with a “horrible end” predicted for him at Anfield.

Following their failure to mount a big enough comeback against Atalanta to extend their Europa League adventure, former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison feels that the German’s impending exit is starting to weigh heavy on the Reds squad, who are desperate to ensure they give their boss a happy ending.

But with the additional stress of that situation seeing them fail to score a goal from open play for 276 minutes, Hutchison fears the season is set to end with a whimper for Klopp.

“It is weighing on them – I see a team that is playing under stress,” Hutchison told TNT Sports.

“They are a team under pressure – they are trying to finish off the season because of Jurgen Klopp’s farewell.”

Former Reds striker Peter Crouch added: “It has been a difficult week for them. They’ll take the positives of winning away from home at a difficult place but it is slightly concerning at the moment.”

With Klopp set to leave Merseyside in just 30 days’ time, the German will give his all to the cause in that remaining time.

Having cited, though, in his exit statement in January that he is a man who has run out of steam, the German will undoubtedly be ready for a break and the chance to recharge his batteries.

Next Klopp job: Dream appointment hopes ended

By many accounts, Klopp will reportedly take a year-long break from the game before considering his next managerial role. With a luxury villa tucked away in the Majorcan hills, the 54-year-old has the perfect retreat to escape from the brutal realities of top-level football management.

However, those who know Klopp see a man who is a workaholic and will shortly soon miss the day-to-day. To that end, it has been strongly claimed that the departing Reds boss has viewed the Germany national job as his dream next role, with those close to him suggesting the chance to lead his country into the 2026 World Cup would be hugely tempting for him.

Speaking previously about the role, Klopp has said: “The job of national coach is and would be a great honour – there’s no question about that.

“The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty. I can’t just leave Liverpool now and say I’ll take over Germany for a short time. That doesn’t work and the request isn’t even there.”

He added: “If I’m supposed to do that [manage Germany] at some point, then I have to be available and I’m not currently. I have a responsibility towards the club. Basically, it’s an interesting job.

“But I don’t know yet whether I’ll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open.”

However, the German FA have now announced an extension to Julian Nagelsmann’s contract that will see the 36-year-old take charge up to and until the 2026 World Cup, having previously been expected to step down after Euro 2024.

After performing a U-turn, Nagelsmann stated: “This is a decision of the heart.

“It is a great honour to be able to train the national team and work with the best players in the country. With successful, passionate performances we have the chance to inspire an entire country.

“The two wins against France and the Netherlands in March really touched me. We want to play a successful home European Championship together and I’m really looking forward to it together with my coaching team challenge of a World Cup.”

Nagelsmann had previously been linked with a return to the Bayern Munich hotseat as a replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

