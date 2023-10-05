‘Jurgen Klopp is wrong’ – Liverpool boss put firmly in his place over Tottenham incident

Gabby Agbonlahor firmly believes that Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones deserved to be sent off for his challenge on Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma last weekend, despite Jurgen Klopp insisting the officials got it completely wrong.

The Reds star was originally shown a yellow card his tackle on the Spurs midfielder but his punishment was upgraded after VAR reviewed the incident and told referee Simon Hooper to go to the monitor.

Speaking on Wednesday, Klopp insisted the Jones decision was wrong, saying: “The ref got called to the screen and saw for the first three seconds a frozen picture. I would give immediately a red card for that picture.

“Then he sees the replay in slow motion. I would have given a red card for the slow motion, but in real time it is not a red card.”

Jones will now serve a three-match ban after Liverpool‘s bid to get the red card overturned was rebuffed by the FA.

The England Under-21 international, who has played six games this season, will now miss games against Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

And, despite Klopp being adamant that Jones should not have been red carded, Agbonlahor is in complete disagreement.

He told Football Insider: “It’s a definite red card, Klopp is wrong.

“I looked at the player’s reaction as well. Bissouma’s not the type to stay down, he was hurt.

“It’s unfortunate, but you can have an accidental red card. The first one I saw was Nani, who caught someone with a high foot years ago and was sent off.

“Curtis Jones is unlucky, but it was a red.

“That’s why the appeal wasn’t successful. For me, it’s an accident – but he’s caught the player in a bad place.”

Jones red a blow for Liverpool

The red card was the first of Jones’ career and is now paying the price for the challenge.

However, with a three-match domestic ban on the horizon, Klopp is almost certain to include Jones in his starting XI for Thursday night’s Europa League outings.

The Reds host Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield, with Alexis Mac Allister set to face his brother Kevin, who is a defender for the Belgian side.

But despite the brotherly love, Alexis is having none of it and has promised to make his sibling ‘suffer’ on Merseyside.

Following the Saint-Gilloise clash, Klopp’s men head to Brighton on Sunday in what will be a tricky test on the south coast.

The Seagulls are currently sixth in the table but did get crushed 6-1 in their last Premier League outing by a rampant Aston Villa.

They too are in Europa League action on Thursday evening when Roberto De Zerbi’s men face Marseille away.

