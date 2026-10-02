Liverpool: Euro giant activate plan to sign Van Dijk with top emissary dispatched

Virgil van Dijk is in sight at another big club

Yet another top club has Virgil van Dijk in their sights, as the latest has reportedly sent an emissary to watch the Liverpool defender on international duty.

Van Dijk is in his 10th season as a Red, and this one could be his last. Indeed, the 35-year-old last penned a two-year deal to remain at Anfield a year and a half ago, meaning he’ll be a free agent at the end of this season.

There’s a sense that, after such a lengthy period at Liverpool, and with long-term team-mates Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson having left in the summer, and Alisson expected to depart, too, it could be Van Dijk’s time.

He’s already on the radar of some big clubs, and another has just added their name to the race.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports Juventus sent an emissary – one very close to Luciano Spalletti – to watch the Liverpool defender in action for Netherlands in action of late.

They had two objectives: Van Dijk and Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey.

Juve are said to be focussing on the fitness of the Liverpool defender, who would become a concrete option should Gleison Bremer depart amid interest from the Premier League.

READ MORE: Huge boost for Liverpool as £105m duo near returns after lengthy injury absences

Virgil van Dijk in sight for some big clubs

Juventus is the third option recently reported for Van Dijk, after Serie A rivals AC Milan and Real Madrid were linked in recent days.

The Spanish media suggests Real could follow the free transfer signing of Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool with his former centre-back partner.

The Milan links are perhaps the most interesting, with journalist Carlo Pellegatti suggesting they’ve been evident for a while.

He said: “Every now and then, people make fun of me for saying Van Dijk would join, but then they had done the same the January before Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived.

“I continue to say that Gerry Cardinale [Milan’s owner] made clear: ‘Either we get him now by paying or next year for free.’ I said that Van Dijk will arrive at Milan sooner or later.

“We’ll see if Cardinale changes his mind or not, but I can assure you it was not just a name I pulled out of thin air.”