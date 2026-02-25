Juventus’ interest in signing Alisson has been revealed by a bombshell report, and the goalkeeper could be followed out of Anfield by two more Liverpool legends.

Liverpool broke the world transfer record for a goalkeeper in July 2018 when they paid Roma £67million for Alisson, a move which was quickly surpassed by Kepa Arrizabalaga’s £72m Chelsea switch. While Kepa failed to live up to that huge price tag, Alisson has established himself as a Liverpool icon.

The Brazilian has kept 139 clean sheets in 327 matches for Liverpool. He has played a crucial role in them winning the Champions League, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups, plus other silverware.

Alisson is the best one-v-one keeper in the world and has saved Liverpool’s defence on countless occasions.

But speculation Alisson might leave Liverpool this summer has begun to ramp up. He is surprisingly prone to injuries for a keeper and is now 33 years old, prompting Liverpool to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili as a potential successor.

With Alisson’s contract expiring in June 2027, this summer represents Liverpool’s last chance to cash in on him.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Serie A giants Juve are plotting a statement move for Alisson.

The option to sign Alisson has ‘opened up’ for Juve due to his contract situation. The Bianconeri see the fact Liverpool have landed Mamardashvili as a green light for them to swoop for Alisson.

The report adds that Juve are set to choose between Alisson and Guglielmo Vicario of Tottenham Hotspur.

We revealed on Tuesday that Spurs are open to selling Vicario this summer and have identified Lens’ Robin Risser and Bart Verbruggen of Brighton & Hove Albion as potential replacements.

Vicario would be a better long-term addition for Juve, given the fact he is four years younger than Alisson, but the latter would be a thrilling signing for the club’s supporters to witness.

Serie A has lost plenty of elite stars to richer clubs in recent years, so seeing Alisson arrive would delight Juve fans.

Liverpool’s squad rebuilding could also see Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson depart in the summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Salah, Robertson also wanted stars

The Saudis are ready to return for Salah, offering him a colossal wage to finally move to the Middle East. While Salah has returned to Liverpool’s starting lineup, it is unclear whether he fully trusts Arne Slot going forward.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 14 that Salah’s Liverpool exit is ‘increasingly expected’ to happen, with the Saudis ‘deep in discussions’.

Robertson is considering his future away from Liverpool given Milos Kerkez has arrived to replace him.

A report claims six sides are showing interest in the Scottish left-back, four of which are in the Premier League.

Liverpool news: ‘Contact’ confirmed; Slot sack latest

Meanwhile, fresh reports suggest Liverpool’s Hungarian contingent could increase this summer.

A winger’s father has confirmed that Liverpool have ‘made contact’ to tee up a potential move.

Plus, a journalist believes Slot is far from safe as Liverpool boss, while also discussing the ‘complexities’ around his situation.