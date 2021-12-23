Liverpool are engaged in a bidding war with Brighton over the capture of teenager Kacper Kozlowski, according to reports.

The central midfielder, 18, represents Pogon Szczecin in his native Poland. His impressive displays for them have seen him become a member of the Polish national team.

Kozlowski made two substitute appearances at this summer’s European Championship. His first, which came against Spain, saw him break Jude Bellingham’s record as the youngest player ever to appear at the tournament.

The wonderkid’s record in the Polish top flight stands at three goals and four assists in 16 matches this term. However, he might not be there for much longer.

Tribal Football, who cite reports in Poland, claim Liverpool and Brighton are battling it out for the future star.

Brighton put forward £8m to sign him once the transfer window re-opens on January 1. That saw them become the early favourites to complete a deal.

However, Liverpool have now arrived and offered £10m, making them the more likely suitors.

Jurgen Klopp’s side want to capture Kozlowski’s services before sending him back to Pogon Szczecin for the remainder of the campaign.

The Polish outfit will be enjoying the transfer race, as it should see them get a substantial fee for their most valuable asset.

It’s unclear whether Kozlowski has any preference over his next destination. At the current rate, he will be on the books at a Premier League club before the end of January.

Kozlowski has previously been on the radar of Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan and RB Leipzig. But the trio are not ready to submit offers as things stand.

Kozlowski, who is seen as the ‘next Kevin de Bruyne’, could be an exciting addition to the Premier League roster.

Winger is number one target for Liverpool

Meanwhile, transfer expert Duncan Castles believes Luis Diaz is Liverpool’s number one transfer target.

The Porto winger, 24, boasts a record of 12 strikes in 15 league games this season.

His goals could help the Reds once Mo Salah and Sadio Mane go off to the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Liverpool apparently have money ‘put aside’ as they prepare to launch a raid on Porto.

If the Colombian is unavailable mid-season then they are willing to wait until the summer before striking a deal.

