Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon has said that Mohamed Salah has proved a vital influence in his recent rise to first-team football.

The teenager, who only turned 17 in October, has enjoyed a fantastic ascent into Jurgen Klopp’s senior ranks. He moved to the Merseyside outfit from Derby in February 2021, initially working with the Under-18s.

However, the forward took a brief chance to shine in the Under-23s excellently. Indeed, he netted in the final game of the season against Leicester in a 19-minute cameo.

Gordon subsequently formed part of Liverpool’s pre-season training camp last summer. Assistant Reds boss Pep Lijnders revealed he called Klopp “immediately” to alert him of the teenager’s talent.

Gordon has since been training with the first team and has in fact made three senior outings.

He recently netted in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury before almost scoring on his Premier League debut versus Brentford.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Gordon hailed Salah as a vital influence in his progression so far.

“It’s helped me a lot seeing him, especially because Mo plays in my position so seeing what he does,” the forward said.

Liverpool to recall loan star as defender’s exit sanctioned Liverpool are set to recall Rhys Williams from a loan spell at Swansea and allow fellow centre-back Nat Phillips to seal a permanent move away.

“He is the best player in the world right now, so watching him and the extras he does really helps. It pushes me to try to get onto his level.

“The different types of positions he picks up, he scores from anywhere, he doesn’t just stay out wide, he drifts inside and things like that, so that’s definitely helped.”

Indeed, Gordon summarised that he “couldn’t have a better role model” than the Egyptian.

Gordon came on against Brentford in the 82nd minute, replacing Diogo Jota. He almost scored from Takumi Minamino’s pass, but Bees stopper Alvaro Fernandez denied him.

Kaide Gordon revels in Liverpool leadership

Opening up on a post-match chat with Klopp, the youngster said: “I think he was just saying well done. I said thank you to him after the Norwich game [in September] because he gave me the chance.

“He’s helped me a lot. He gave me the chance to play and show what I can do. He thinks I have ability and I’m just happy about that.

“‘Just work hard,’ was the main thing he said when I was coming on. Just work hard, track back, get forward and do what I normally do because that’s why I’m here, so that helped me.”

Gordon featured on the bench for last Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal. He could therefore be part of the squad for the second leg in London.

READ MORE: Lijnders insists it is a ‘crime’ that Liverpool star not involved, as three others out for Arsenal clash