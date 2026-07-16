Liverpool are leading the chase for Japanese midfielder Kaishu Sano, with TEAMtalk sources suggesting the Reds are prepared to offer up to €60million (£51m / $69m) for the Mainz star after holding talks over a deal.

However, we understand that they are not alone, and Arsenal, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are also tracking him with interest and have been in contact with his representatives.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has seen his stock rise dramatically following an outstanding campaign in the Bundesliga and a standout showing for Japan at the 2026 World Cup, where he scored in the Round of 32 against Brazil.

Sano’s tireless work rate, ball-winning ability and composure in possession have caught the eye of several top European clubs.

According to German sources, Liverpool are considering a bid that would easily represent a record sale for Mainz, if accepted.

Sano, who joined Mainz from Kashima Antlers in 2024, is under contract until 2028. The club are understood to be open to a sale this summer and will not stand in his way should a suitable offer arrive.

As stated, Arsenal, Spurs and Borussia Dortmund have also been in touch with the player. Earlier in the window, Brentford and Brighton held interest, while Newcastle United are also admirers.

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Liverpool favourites to sign £51m-rated star

Mainz value Sano at close to €60million (£51m / $69m) and are determined to stick to their price tag as they anticipate offers this summer.

Sano played in all but one of Japan’s World Cup clashes and as mentioned, scored against Brazil, while also providing an assist against Tunisia in the group stages.

Last season, for Mainz, he made 48 appearances across all competitions, notching two goals and five assists in the process.

Sano has become one of the most sought-after defensive midfielders in Europe thanks to his consistent performances and international breakthrough.

A move to the Premier League would represent a major step up for the Japanese international, and sources confirm he is keen on playing in England’s top flight.

Liverpool appear best placed to secure his signature, though any deal would need to be completed quickly as the summer window progresses due to the levels of interest.

For now, all eyes remain on Anfield as the Reds look to strengthen their midfield options with a player whose stock continues to rise.

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