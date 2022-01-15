Liverpool are readying a £33.4m bid for Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips, though the Whites may get their preference if Real Madrid’s ‘obsession’ is acted upon, per a report.

The 26-year-old remains arguably the most important player in Marcelo Bielsa’s system at Elland Road. Phillips sets the tone in the engine room and allows those around him to thrive and pick up the plaudits.

However, that type of midfielder is precisely the type of player Jurgen Klopp has often targeted for Liverpool’s midfield.

And according to Spanish outlet El Nacional, the Reds are primed to test the waters with a €40m (£33.4m) bid.

Phillips is stated to be ‘considering a change of heart’ regarding his long-term future at his boyhood club. Klopp is labelled a ‘big fan’ of Phillips, and is duly ‘preparing an offensive’ with Phillips earmarked to revamp his midfield.

Kalvin Phillips ‘seduced’, but Leeds will stand firm

However, the report claims ‘all indications are’ that Leeds will reject a bid – if indeed one arrives.

Nonetheless, they state Phillips is ‘seduced’ by the thought of playing at Anfield. But predictably, Leeds would reportedly prefer to sell to a foreign team if forced into a sale, and that’s where Real Madrid come in.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is deemed a huge fan of Phillips from his time at Everton. In their words, signing Phillips is one of Ancelotti’s ‘obsessions’.

Phillips is reportedly seen as the ideal successor to Casemiro in central midfield. However, at present, there are no plans in place for Real to act on their manager’s admiration for the Leeds superstar.

Carragher compares Rangnick to disastrous Liverpool boss

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher reckons Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick resemble Liverpool during Roy Hodgson’s short-lived reign.

“What might worry United supporters now is when watching their side over the last few weeks, they remind me of Liverpool under Roy Hodgson,” Carragher wrote in a column for The Telegraph.

“There is nothing about them; no passion, no emotion; every game seems flat; they lack energy and fluidity; the players are visibly not enjoying their football.

“There is a highly respected football figure in charge, but it has taken a matter of weeks to make it obvious Ralf Rangnick is not the right fit for that squad and will not be on the touchline at the start of next season.”

Indeed, Rangnick is only an interim option for the Red Devils as they search for a long-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But as well as Rangnick, the United players have come in for criticism for their body language under the manager.

Marcus Rashford faced flak after the FA Cup victory over Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Gary Neville recently labelled Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes “whingebags”.

