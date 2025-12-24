Liverpool have wasted no time in getting over Antoine Semenyo choosing Manchester City, with a report revealing that the defending Premier League champions are now in ‘talks’ to bring a Germany international winger to Anfield in the January transfer window for a bargain deal.

Manchester City have won the race for Semenyo, despite interest from Liverpool in the Bournemouth and Ghana international winger, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, that the chance to win major silverware with Pep Guardiola’s side was a key factor in his decision.

While Liverpool are disappointed at missing out on the winger they had identified as the perfect successor to Mohamed Salah, the Merseyside club have already moved on and are in talks to sign Karim Adeyemi.

According to Anfield Index, Liverpool have held ‘preliminary talks’ with Adeyemi’s agents, with the Borussia Dortmund and Germany international winger available for just £20million (€23m, $27m) in the January transfer window.

The Liverpool-centric news outlet reported on X at 10:03am on December 2024: “Exclusive: Karim Adeyemi is one of the names being considered as an option for January.

“As the race heats up for Antoine Semenyo, Liverpool are left unsure over the £65m price tag.

“Preliminary talks have been held with Adeyemi’s representatives and he could be available for around £20m.”

Adeyemi has been on the books of Dortmund since 2022 and is under contract at the German club until the summer of 2027.

The 23-year-old Germany international winger has scored 32 goals and given 22 assists in 129 appearances for Dortmund so far in his career.

Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac is a huge fan of Adeyemi and believes that the winger is “world class”.

In late November, Kovac said about Adeyemi after the Champions League game against Villarreal, as quoted in Get Football News Germany: “He was already breaking through on the right-hand side during the first half.

“That’s what he’s capable of. We have a very good relationship with him.

“I demand a lot of him because I know that he’s capable of a hell of a lot. He proved that again in today’s game.

“He should, must and can also do that in the upcoming games.

“I’m very happy about it. The lad has some real skills suitable to any team playing on the Bundesliga level. He’s a really absolute world-class player.“

Could Liverpool sign Karim Adeyemi for £20m in January?

While this is the first time that Liverpool are said to be in talks over Adeyemi, links between the Premier League club and the winger first emerged last month.

In November, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung noted that ‘Liverpool and Real Madrid are the two clubs abroad that would particularly appeal to Adeyemi’.

This followed Sky Germany’s claim that super-agent Jorge Mendes is ‘in talks’ with clubs, including Manchester United, over a 2026 transfer for Adeyemi.

However, it is unlikely that Liverpool will be able to get a deal done for Adeyemi for just £20m (€23m, $27m).

On November 14, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Borussia Dortmund want at least €70m (£62m / $81m) for Adeyemi.

We reported at the time that Arsenal and Man Utd are keen on the winger, whose talks with Dortmund over a new deal have stalled.

It is hard to envisage Dortmund drastically dropping their demands to just £20m (€23m, $27m), especially with Kovac’s side still hoping to win the Bundesliga title and aiming to progress into the latter stages of the Champions League.

