Liverpool transfer target Karim Adeyemi says he is hoping to follow in the footsteps of two Reds players by representing a ‘top club’.

The centre-forward, 19, will almost certainly make a big-money move next summer. His current side, Red Bull Salzburg, say they will not stand in his way if a Champions League outfit comes calling.

That means Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all in with a shout of landing the German. Barca reckon they can steal a march on his other suitors by getting a €40m offer prepped and ready to go. But it may not be that simple.

Adeyemi has a great goalscoring record despite his tender age. He is already on 15 for the current campaign, with three of those coming in the Champions League.

The starlet, who has already won three caps at international level, is seen as a great successor for either Sadio Mane or Mo Salah at Anfield.

And during an interview with Tuttosport, Adeyemi even namechecked two of Jurgen Klopp’s players as inspirations.

He said (via Liverpool Echo): “In recent years, many young players have matured at Salzburg and then moved to the best clubs in the world.

“I think of Erling Haaland, but also of Sadio Mane and Naby Keita of Liverpool.

“Obviously, I also have this goal. I would like the next stage of my career to be at a top club.”

Mane spent two years with Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga, registering 45 goals in 87 appearances. His big break came in 2014 when Southampton parted with £10m to bring him to England. The Senegal ace soon became a talisman for Saints, thus tempting Liverpool into a move in July 2016.

Keita, meanwhile, made 81 appearances for Salzburg between 2014 and 2016. His next step was Salzburg’s sister club, RB Leipzig, before Liverpool signed him for £54m three years ago.

Liverpool transfer race becomes crowded

Meanwhile, Liverpool will have to fend off Newcastle and PSG for the capture of Leeds star Raphinha.

Newcastle are keen to spend some of their newly-found riches on the Brazil international. He would surely form a devastating partnership with Allan Saint-Maximin on Tyneside.

PSG are also keeping tabs on the 24-year-old. They want Raphinha to replace Kylian Mbappe, as the Frenchman edges closer to his dream Real Madrid move.

Liverpool sit third in the Premier League after winning nine out of 14 matches. Their next game is against Wolves at Molineux.

