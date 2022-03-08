Liverpool still have a chance of signing RB Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi despite Borussia Dortmund making their first offer, according to a report.

The Reds have faced significant calls over the past few seasons to freshen up their front line. They have relied for so long on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. However, all three will be 30 by next summer.

Nevertheless, Liverpool have added Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, both 25, to their ranks, in recent transfer windows. The pair have subsequently added to manager Jurgen Klopp’s selection headache.

However, Klopp recently confirmed that, ahead of his planned 2024 exit from Liverpool, all his recent decisions are for the long-term future of the club.

Reported interest in Salzburg’s exciting Germany international Adeyemi makes sense for the future. The 20-year-old has made his breakthrough in the past three seasons to become one of his country’s most promising talents.

As a result, recent reports have revealed that it is not only Liverpool who are after Adeyemi. Bundesliga giants Dortmund have had the most advanced links with a raid. Nevertheless, previous reports have claimed that Dortmund are unwilling to pay Salzburg’s valuation of €40million (£33million).

According to the latest from Sky Germany, though, Dortmund have nevertheless performed a U-turn and made their first bid.

The offer is between €30million (£25million) and €35million (£29million).

But Sky Germany reporter Marc Behrenbeck revealed that Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig will not hesitate to pay Salzburg’s demands for Adeyemi.

Behrenbeck said: “There are some, especially from the Premier League, who would take him immediately for 40 million euros. That is not a lot of money for such a player.”

For now, though, Behrenbeck added that he “still expects” Dortmund to win the race for Adeyemi because they are “too far” along in negotiations.

Indeed, the player reportedly has an agreement in place with Dortmund over personal terms.

Adeyemi looking to blossom in Europe

Adeyemi initially broke through in Austria in the 2019/20 season, but his profile has risen the most this term.

He has scored 15 goals in 21 Austrian Bundesliga games, while also laying on two assists.

However, he has particularly caught the eye in the Champions League.

Adeyemi netted three goals in the group stages and also starred in the last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich. Salzburg took the lead and it was only right at the end when Kingsley Coman rescued the German club a result.

Should he move to Dortmund, Adeyemi would be following in the footsteps of Erling Haaland.

Striker Haaland signed for the German club in December 2020 after his explosive breakthrough at Salzburg.