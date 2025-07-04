Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has taken a shine to Kees Smit, according to the Spanish media, as the AZ Alkmaar midfielder’s stance on a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu comes as a huge blow in Liverpool’s quest to bring him to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool and Madrid are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both have been very active this summer. Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman have teamed up with Arne Slot’s side at Anfield, with Giorgi Mamardashvili also set to come in. As for Madrid, new manager Alonso already has new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold at his disposal, with Franco Mastantuono to link up with August when he turns 18.

Neither Liverpool nor Madrid are finished yet in the transfer market, with both clubs on the hunt for a new striker to make an immediate impact.

Both Liverpool and Madrid are looking at the long-term, too, with TBR reporting that AZ midfield sensation Smit is on their radar.

Smit is one of the best young midfielders in the Dutch Eredivisie and starred for AZ last season, scoring 10 goals and registering seven assists in 43 matches in all competitions.

The midfielder was also part of the Netherlands Under-19 side that won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship this summer.

Not only was Smit the joint top scorer in the tournament with four goals, but the 19-year-old was also awarded the Player of the Tournament and was included in the Team of the Tournament.

According to TBR, Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion are all interested in signing Smit from AZ in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Defensa Central, has reported that new Madrid manager Alonso has personally been impressed with the teenage sensation.

‘Xabi Alonso has analysed his first performance reports and has come to the conclusion that he is the player the Merengue sports department needs’, notes the report.

Defensa Central has added that although the Madrid board also like Smit, they do not want to pay a transfer fee to get him, with one solution being to sell Daniel Ceballos and use that money to fund a deal for the AZ star.

Kees Smit stance on Real Madrid transfer

Marca has also reported Madrid’s interest in Smit, with the respected Spanish publication claiming that the teenager midfielder is ‘a serious option’ for Los Blancos.

Describing Smit as ‘an unknown gem’, the report has revealed that Madrid have made ‘contacts’ and ‘approaches’ for the youngster.

‘Sources close to the player say playing for Real Madrid would be a dream come true’, adds the report.

Smit himself has spoken about his future, with the Dutchman aware of interest in him.

When prompted by Ziggo Sport that he might cost around €25million (£21.5m, $29.4m) this summer, Smit jovially replied: “Well, more, I think. Maybe five or 10 million more.”

When pressed further on his future, Smit said: “I read a lot of things and see big clubs passing by, that’s cool.

“I have to think carefully about what I’m going to do, but I think I’ll stay at AZ.

“The most important thing is that I play football as much as possible, play, get better. Because I can still be a lot better.”

