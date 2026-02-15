Liverpool breeze past Bayern in chase for generational €60m signing as Arsenal battle ignites

Kees Smit is set to be on the move this summer

Liverpool have overtaken Bayern Munich in the race for supreme Dutch talent Kees Smit, though Arsenal are among two other heavyweight clubs also pursuing him, according to a report.

Smit is a 20-year-old midfielder who made his senior debut for AZ in March 2024, at the age of just 18. Smit has gone on to make 62 appearances for AZ in all competitions, contributing five goals and seven assists.

Smit has elite potential and is widely regarded as the Netherlands’ best U21 player. He remained at AZ last year, despite interest from far wealthier clubs, though he is expected to secure a major transfer this summer.

Bayern are among the clubs to have been linked with Smit. However, German journalist Christian Falk has cooled such speculation, which represents a boost for Liverpool.

Instead, Arne Slot’s side will have to beat Arsenal and Real Madrid to the deal.

“It’s not [a] hot [topic] for Bayern Munich. Smit is a player Arsenal is also interested in, so for [Leon] Goretzka, this could be a potential rival for his position next summer,” Falk wrote for CF Bayern Insider.

“From what I understand, Arsenal and the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid are closer to signing this player than Bayern Munich.”

Arsenal made a late approach for Goretzka in the winter window and are preparing further talks to land him in the summer, when he will become a free agent.

The Gunners look set to choose between Goretzka and Smit, with the latter valued at €60million (£52m / $71m). Goretzka will clearly be far cheaper, but Smit would be a fantastic long-term signing.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier this week that Madrid are battling ‘top Premier League and Spanish clubs’ for the Netherlands U21 starlet.

It emerged in January that Liverpool are prepared to enter a ‘bidding war’ with Madrid for Smit, which could see his price rise to €75m (£65m / $89m).

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Liverpool in contact with Kees Smit agent

Liverpool have already opened initial talks with the player’s camp to try and tee up a summer move.

The signing would delight Slot, who has been an admirer of Smit ever since he was in charge of AZ back in 2019-20.

Liverpool are known to be on the hunt for midfield recruits and Smit could form a classy partnership with his Dutch compatriot Ryan Gravenberch.

Fellow Netherlands stars Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo could also try to convince Smit on a move to Anfield. As always, though, Madrid will be a hard club to turn down.

Liverpool: Diaz to aid €100m capture; Madrid concern

Luis Diaz to help Liverpool sign phenomenal €100m forward in record-breaking deal – journalist

Elite Liverpool star backed to secure gut-wrenching Real Madrid switch: ‘He has one dream’

Liverpool learn of stunning £18m price drop to sign 6ft 3in monster