Brentford boss Keith Andrews has issued an instant response to suggestions that Liverpool could look to bring Caoimhin Kelleher back to Anfield from Brentford this summer as Alisson’s replacement, while TEAMtalk can reveal the names of four goalkeepers on the Reds’ transfer radar.

The 27-year-old was sold by Liverpool to the Bees last summer for an initial £12.5m, though the deal will climb to £18m (€21m, $25m) once add-ons are factored in. Reuniting with his countryman Andrew, who had worked with the goalkeeper while working as a coach for Ireland, Kelleher signed a five-year deal at the Gtech Community Stadium, having become frustrated by his failure to oust Alisson at Anfield.

Now 12 months on, Alisson’s own future has been thrust under the spotlight as the Brazilian reaches a major crossroads in his career.

And with just a year left on his contract at Anfield, TEAMtalk can confirm that Juventus have offered the 33-year-old a multi-year contract to return to Serie A this summer.

Should Alisson depart Anfield, the Reds will be left with the unenviable task of finding a replacement for a man regarded by many as their greatest ever goalkeeper, though Liverpool – famed for their strong succession planning – do have a number of options in mind.

However, Brentford boss Andrews has instantly shut down any chance Liverpool have of bringing Kelleher back to Anfield, insisting in a chat with Jamie Carragher that the former Reds man is simply not for sale.

“You’re not getting him back – that’s for sure, Jamie,” Andrews joked in an interview on Sky Sports.

“He’s been exceptional. I’ve known him a long time. I’ve coached him with the Irish under-21s and senior team. I know all about his qualities and how much he needed to take that step into first-choice territory.

“For us, it was a no-brainer last year when he became available, and I did genuinely feel it would be a good move for him, and he’s been outstanding. He’s gone from strength to strength as the season has gone on.”

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Liverpool’s loss has very much been Brentford’s gain, with Kelleher excelling in the sticks for the Bees, who have defied expectations under Andrews this season.

With four games of the season remaining, the Bees sit ninth and could claim a place in Europe next season with a strong end to the season.

Kelleher, with nine clean sheets to his name this season, has proved a big part of that success, proving a consistent performer throughout his 34 appearances so far.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was all too quick to show Kelleher the door, making it clear he would not stand in his way over an exit and with the Reds having paid Valencia £26.9m (€30m, $35m) for Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was brought in as a likely long-term successor to Alisson at Anfield.

So far, however, the giant Georgian has not lived up to expectations, and there is a feeling among fans that the Reds may have blundered by allowing Kelleher to leave when they did.

While Andrews has quickly shut down all talk of an Anfield return, TEAMtalk sources can reveal the Reds are on the trail of a new goalkeeper this summer and have identified four potential options.

Per our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, the Reds will target Porto’s Diogo Costa as their No.1. target, though a deal will not come cheap with the Portugal international having a hefty release clause in his contract at the Estadio do Dragao.

While that deal is considered difficult, sources have revealed the Reds do have three other options within the Premier League, though none of these are considered quite in the same elite status as Costa.

With regards to Alisson’s future, a prominent reporter has told the Reds why they should block his move to Juventus at all costs, with the sale branded a colossal mistake if they allow it to go through.

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