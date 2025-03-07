Liverpool are ready to make a big bid for Kenan Yildiz, with a report in Italy claiming that the Reds view him as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah as Juventus’s stance on selling the winger also comes to light.

Salah is one of the greatest players to have ever turned out in the Premier League and is a Liverpool legend. The Egypt international forward has scored 241 goals and given 110 assists in 389 matches in all competitions for the Reds. Salah has also won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup (twice) during his time at Anfield so far.

Despite being 32 now, Salah is still going strong and is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 25 goals. The former Chelsea attacker has also given 17 assists in the league for Liverpool this campaign.

Salah is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and although the forward is said to be ready to sign a new deal, the Reds seem to be planning for a long-term successor to the Egyptian superstar.

Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz has been linked with Liverpool in recent days, and now Kenan Yildiz is said to be on the Merseyside club’s radar.

According to a report in TuttoJuve, Liverpool are ready to bid €80million (£67.2m, $87m) for Yildiz in the summer transfer window.

The Italian news outlet has claimed that the Premier League leaders have “every intention” of securing the services of the Turkey international winger and view Yildiz as the heir to Mo Salah.

While Salah plays on the right-wing, Yildiz is a left-winger by trade but has featured on the right flank.

The 19-year-old Turkey international has scored six goals and given four assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season.

Yildiz played predominantly as a second striker last season and scored two goals and made one assist in 27 Serie A matches for the Bianconeri.

The winger was named the winner of ‘Golden Boy Web’ 2024. While Yildiz did not win the actual Golden Boy 2024 award – it went to Barcelona and Spain international winger Lamine Yamal – he was the most voted on the web by the fans (presumably most of whom were Juventus supporters).

A report in the English media last month claimed that along with Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United have also taken a shine to Yildiz.

It too noted that Liverpool are looking at the winger as a potential replacement for Salah.

READ MORE 🔴 Alisson hailed as ‘world class’ in record-breaking performance – ‘what’s this guy on?’

Juventus stance on Kenan Yildiz revealed

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus are flexible in terms of selling Yildiz in the summer transfer window for big money.

The Serie A outfit would “evaluate” if Liverpool offered them €80million (£67.2m, $87m) for Yildiz.

Juventus, though, are said to value the Turkish teenager at €100million (£84m, $108.5m).

It remains to be seen if Liverpool would be willing to cough up over £80m for a 19-year-old, eventually if Salah signs a new contract.

Latest Liverpool news: Milos Kerkez competition, Hugo Ekitike interest

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Liverpool have made Milos Kerkez their top target for the left-back spot.

The Premier League leaders have been impressed with the Bournemouth and Hungary international defender.

Bournemouth want £42million for Kerkez, and while Manchester United have cooled their interest in the youngster, Real Madrid could try to sign him if they fail to get a deal done for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

Liverpool wanted to sign Joshua Kimmich as a free agent this summer, but it looks as though he is staying at Bayern Munich.

Arsenal have also been interested in the Germany international and were in talks with him over a potential move in the summer of 2025.

However, the German media is reporting Kimmich, who can operate as a midfielder or right-back, has decided to sign a new contract with Bayern and will continue to play for the Bundesliga giants for the foreseeable future.

Although Liverpool have one of the best and most potential attacking units in Europe, Slot is reportedly keen on signing a young striker from the Bundesliga.

The French media have reported that Liverpool are interested in a deal for Hugo Ekitike.

The French striker has been on fire for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 22 Bundesliga starts.

TIMELINE: Kenan Yildiz’s rapid rise

By Nathan Egerton