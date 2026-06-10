Liverpool are set to miss out on Kennet Eichhorn

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been informed that highly-rated German teenager Kennet Eichhorn will not be heading to the Premier League this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Hertha Berlin wonderkid has emerged as one of the most coveted young midfielders in European football over the past 12 months, attracting serious interest from a host of England’s biggest clubs.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Eichhorn has now made it clear that he intends to remain in Germany as he takes the next step in his development.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer, Man City’s parent company City Football Group had put together an ambitious plan to secure the 16-year-old’s signature.

The proposal would have seen Eichhorn initially join Bayer Leverkusen for two years before eventually making the move to England as part of the wider City Football Group structure.

Chelsea also worked extensively on a deal.

The Blues held positive talks with the player’s camp and discussed a pathway that would have involved him continuing his development away from Stamford Bridge before eventually challenging for a place in west London.

Newcastle United also submitted a proposal as they sought to add one of Europe’s most exciting teenage prospects to their growing collection of young talent.

Liverpool, meanwhile, believed they had made significant progress.

Sources indicate the Reds were increasingly confident they could convince Eichhorn to choose Anfield, with the club’s track record of developing young players viewed as a major attraction.

However, TEAMtalk understands all interested Premier League clubs have now been informed that the midfielder will not be moving to England at this stage of his career.

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Big Bundesliga switch beckons for 16y/o sensation

Importantly, Eichhorn’s decision is not a rejection of the Premier League itself.

Those close to the player have been keen to stress that he and his representatives were hugely appreciative of the interest shown by clubs across England.

Instead, they believe remaining in Germany offers the best environment for his immediate development. As a result, the teenager is now expected to complete a move to the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich had previously been considered a serious contender but have since cooled their interest, leaving three clubs battling for his signature.

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are all actively pursuing the youngster and are now regarded as the leading candidates to secure a deal.

Each club has presented its own development plan and discussions are continuing as Eichhorn weighs up the next step in his career.

The midfielder’s camp have made it clear that this decision is based on timing rather than a lack of interest in English football.

TEAMtalk understands they have informed Premier League suitors that a move abroad could very much be part of Eichhorn’s future plans, but they do not believe now is the right moment to make such a significant leap.

That stance has disappointed Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, all of whom viewed Eichhorn as a player capable of becoming one of Europe’s elite midfielders.

For now, though, Germany will remain his home.

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