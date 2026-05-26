Liverpool have joined Manchester City in formally making an offer for highly-rated Hertha Berlin wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn, with TEAMtalk understanding the race for one of Europe’s most sought-after teenage talents is now entering a decisive phase.

The German starlet has emerged as one of the most heavily monitored young players in Europe following a stunning rise through the ranks in Berlin and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that a number of elite clubs are now pushing hard to secure his signature.

Man City were among the earliest clubs to position themselves strongly in the race and TEAMtalk previously revealed the Premier League champions had already developed a detailed pathway plan for the teenager’s development.

That proposal would see Eichhorn move to the City Football Group before spending at least one season on loan with Bayer Leverkusen, with the possibility of a longer stay in Germany also discussed internally.

However, Liverpool have now accelerated their pursuit and TEAMtalk can confirm the Reds have also submitted a formal proposal. Sources indicate they are prepared to offer a similar developmental structure.

They have informed Eichhorn’s representatives they would allow the player significant influence over choosing the most suitable German destination for his continued progression before eventually arriving at Anfield.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have all held talks over the player in recent months and continue to monitor the situation closely.

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Liverpool, Man City leading the charge for German sensation

Those close to negotiations believe Liverpool and Man City are currently the standout Premier League contenders should Eichhorn ultimately decide to pursue a move to England.

Any immediate switch to the Premier League would come with a significant complication, however.

TEAMtalk understands FIFA regulations mean Eichhorn, who is just 16 years old, would not be eligible to immediately play in England.

He would therefore need to remain elsewhere in Europe for at least 12 months before formally joining an English club setup.

That reality has made developmental loan structures central to discussions with both Liverpool and Man City.

Interest is far from limited to England, however, with some of Europe’s biggest clubs also in the mix to sign Eichhorn.

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Eichhorn wanted by French, Spanish and German giants

TEAMtalk can confirm both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have also held contact regarding Eichhorn and are willing to financially match offers being discussed elsewhere across Europe.

The teenager’s camp are understood to have been impressed by the level of interest emerging from some of the continent’s biggest clubs, with the final decision now expected to rest heavily on the sporting project and developmental pathway presented rather than purely financial considerations.

Importantly, Eichhorn also has the option of remaining in Germany directly.

TEAMtalk understands Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart have all presented their respective proposals and remain firmly in contention.

Those clubs believe offering immediate continuity within German football could prove highly attractive to the player and his representatives as he considers the next step of his career.

Bayern in particular are understood to view Eichhorn as one of the standout young German talents available and Leipzig’s track record of developing elite youth players has also resonated strongly during talks.

For now, the race remains wide open. But with Liverpool and Manchester City now formally advancing their interest, PSG and Real Madrid lurking and Germany’s biggest clubs all pushing hard, TEAMtalk understands the battle for Eichhorn is rapidly approaching a crucial conclusion as all the interested clubs wait for the teenager to make his decision.

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