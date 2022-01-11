Liverpool have been scouting KV Oostende midfielder Kenny Rocha Santos and have subsequently been impressed, according to a report.

The Reds are reportedly gearing up for January and summer transfer windows where they will invest in their squad. While a new striker is supposedly on the agenda, midfield is also a key area.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are all 28 or over. What’s more, James Milner is out of contract in the summer and Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have yet to renew their contracts.

As such, reports have claimed that Liverpool boss Klopp is looking at options to bolster his ranks.

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma and Olympiacos’ Aguibou Camara are two reported targets.

According to Voetbal Flitsen, though, 22-year-old Oostende star Rocha Santos is also on their radar.

In fact, the Reds have been tracking him this season and have been impressed. Feyenoord and Porto also like what they have seen from the Cape Verde international.

Rocha Santos signed for Oostende from French club AS Nancy last summer. And in his debut season, he has not missed a league game while also chipping in with three assists.

Meanwhile, the 11-time international is also at the Africa Cup of Nations with Cape Verde.

He won the Man of the Match award for his country in their 1-0 win over Ethiopia on Sunday.

Voetbal Flitsen adds that Oostende value their midfielder at €10million (£8.3million).

As well as the midfield options mentioned for Liverpool, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are also further long-term options for the Reds as it stands.

Liverpool eyeing defender transfer – EXCLUSIVE

In other news, TEAMtalk understands that Hamilton Academical defender Jamie Hamilton is emerging as a transfer option for Liverpool.

The 19-year-old has come through the youth system at his club and has over 50 first-team appearances to his name.

Liverpool are one of several Premier League and EFL clubs, as well as some in Scotland, who are watching Hamilton, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

And Jurgen Klopp’s side are considering a raid for him as they look to find a replacement for Nathaniel Phillips.