Liverpool are not interested in bringing Kevin De Bruyne to Anfield, according to trusted journalist James Pearce, but the outgoing Manchester City midfielder could stay in Europe.

De Bruyne has already announced that he will leave Man City at the end of the season. One of the main reasons why the Cityzens consistently beat Liverpool and Arsenal to the Premier League title over the last several years, the Belgium international midfielder will leave the Etihad Stadium a legend.

Like many of his Man City team-mates, the 2024-25 campaign has been hugely disappointing for De Bruyne, as Liverpool have won the Premier League title with ease and Pep Guardiola’s side may not even finish in the top five.

Among the clubs that have been linked with the 33-year-old are Liverpool.

An Italian report this week sensationally claimed that De Bruyne has ‘a proposal’ from recently-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool.

It would be a shock if the Reds signed De Bruyne, given that he has been part of their bitter rivals Man City for a decade and is also now 33 years of age.

Liverpool fans would have been perplexed after hearing the rumour, and now it has been put to bed by The Athletic journalist Pearce.

One of the foremost reporters covering Liverpool, Pearce has stated that the Merseyside club have not made any offer to De Bruyne.

When asked by a Liverpool fan on X for his take on the rumour, Pearce responded: “There’s been no offer from Liverpool”.

Pearce is not the only source that has poured cold water on speculation linking De Bruyne with a move to Liverpool this season.

TBR Football chief correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has also reported that Liverpool ‘have no interest in signing De Bruyne’.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Kevin De Bruyne: Every club linked with Man City legend, including Ronaldo, Messi link up

Kevin De Bruyne could move to Napoli – report

There have been reports in recent weeks that Chelsea and Aston Villa are interested in signing De Bruyne on a free transfer this summer.

While Villa have lofty ambitions under head coach Unai Emery and played in the Champions League this season, De Bruyne failed to make an impact when he was at Chelsea before going to Germany to get his career back on track.

Gianluca Di Marzio has now reported that Napoli are actively trying to convince De Bruyne to join Antonio Conte’s side.

Napoli Sporting Director Giovanni Manna has already been to Manchester and has presented the club’s vision and project to the Belgian.

While De Bruyne is open to a potential move to Napoli, he is consulting with his family and entourage.

Napoli could win the Scudetto this season. Antonio Conte’s side are three points clear at the top of the Serie A table at the moment, with three more rounds of matches remaining.

Latest Liverpool news: Alexander-Arnold offer, Real Madrid raid

Liverpool are ready to send one of their forwards to South America in order to make him better, according to a report.

However, there is interest in the Liverpool man from the Saudi Pro League.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to join Real Madrid, Liverpool are planning revenge by signing one of their star Brazilian players.

Madrid themselves are open to selling the forward leave, with the player, too, considering his options.

Meanwhile, Man City have made an offer to Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to the Spanish press.

It has been revealed that last season’s Premier League champions have offered the outgoing Liverpool star more money than Madrid.

POLL: Who has been Liverpool’s best signing from a different Premier League club in the past 10 years?