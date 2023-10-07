Key Klopp target ‘still dreaming’ of Liverpool transfer – but may also be ‘open’ to two London clubs

Liverpool could complete their midfield rebuild by signing Andre Trindade from Fluminense in the January transfer window after a report revealed the player’s stance.

Andre was one of the defensive midfielders to be linked with Liverpool over the summer to take over from his compatriot Fabinho, who was sold to Al-Ittihad. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side had to settle for Stuttgart veteran Wataru Endo instead.

There has always been a sense that Andre may remain on the radar, since the main reason for him not moving in the summer was so he could help Fluminense bid for their first Copa Libertadores title. They will face Boca Juniors in the final next month.

Therefore, by January, Liverpool might have a better chance of signing Andre. On Friday, the Daily Mirror named the 22-year-old as their ‘primary’ target for the winter window.

Another update, from Anfield Watch, has claimed that Andre is ‘still dreaming’ of joining Liverpool, where he could become the latest addition to a department that has also welcomed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in recent months.

However, the report has warned that West Ham United and Fulham also expressed interest in Andre over the summer and that the Brazil international would be ‘open’ to signing for any of the Premier League suitors that have shown an interest in him.

Andre has so far spent his entire career with Fluminense, making more than 150 appearances. They have him under contract until December 2026, but the prospect of going out as a Copa Libertadores champion could be the perfect way to close his chapter there.

Andre waiting to choose next step

As a holding midfielder, Andre could quickly take on some responsibility for Liverpool if he acclimatises to English football. Endo is yet to convince, which has forced Mac Allister to play in a slightly deeper role than he is used to so far.

Andre would be a more natural option in the role, allowing Mac Allister to compete with Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones for one of the two no.8 berths.

As a fairly young prospect who would be new to the Premier League, though, Andre might not be an instant solution, which means he could rotate with the likes of Endo and Mac Allister while bedding in.

Alternatively, if Fulham and West Ham remain keen, he could consider his options there. Fulham might lose Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich in January after previously resisting interest over the summer when they didn’t have time to sign a successor, so would still need a replacement in defensive midfield if the Bundesliga champions come back in as expected.

Meanwhile, West Ham sold Declan Rice to Arsenal over the summer, before bringing in Edson Alvarez from Ajax and James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, which would seem to negate their need for another holding midfielder but it may still be something they look to address if it means equipping themselves with a talent for the long term.

