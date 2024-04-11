Key Liverpool forward urged to reject PSG, Real Madrid as former Reds star weighs in

Former Liverpool star Javier Mascherano has urged key forward Luis Diaz to stay at Anfield this summer amid interest from Paris-Saint Germain.

Mascherano, a former Argentina international, believes Diaz has found a team in Liverpool that “fits him just right” and described the winger as a “great player” who is “very decisive”. Diaz has established himself as a crucial member of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side since joining from FC Porto for a reported £37.5million with a potential £12.5m in add-ons in January 2022.

The Colombian’s impressive performances for the Reds have seen him linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer transfer window, with his father recently fuelling speculation.

In an interview with SER Deportivos, Mane Diaz suggested it has always been his son’s dream to move to Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid at some point in his career.

However, Fabrizio Romano swiftly responded and shut down talk of a move to Spain as he insisted Diaz is happy at Liverpool.

“Some fans may have raised an eyebrow after comments from Luis Diaz’s father hinting that he and his son would like to see him play for a top Spanish club,” Romano explained.

“But I’d not look at Luis’s father words like something negative. He was just replying to questions about Spanish clubs wanting his son in the past, and he was keeping options open for the future, it’s something normal.

“Diaz is happy at Liverpool, super committed and he’s showing that in every single game. I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly.”

Ligue 1 leaders PSG are, though, believed to be keen on Diaz, with the French giants preparing to sign a replacement for outgoing star forward Kylian Mbappe.

Le10 Sport have reported that PSG have identified Diaz as a possible Mbappe successor, while transfer journalist Jonathan Johnson has claimed the Liverpool man is “definitely” on the French side’s shortlist.

Diaz is type of player Liverpool fans love – Mascherano

Mascherano, a former centre back and defensive midfielder who played for Liverpool from 2007 to 2010, shared his thoughts on Diaz’s future amid the reports of PSG’s interest.

“He is a great player, very decisive, especially when it comes to playing in one-on-one duels. The truth is that I think he has arrived at a team that fits him just right,” the Argentine told Antena 2.

“If there is something that Liverpool have is that they love players like Diaz who leave everything on the field and have that strength and leave everything on the field. That’s why I think he fits right where he has arrived.”

Diaz has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

All of his assists and eight of his goals have come in his 30 Premier League outings, with Liverpool level with Arsenal at the top of the table, but sitting second on goal difference with seven games to play.

