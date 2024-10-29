Key Liverpool man urged to quit Anfield for perfect landing spot at Celtic

An important Liverpool first-team star has been urged to join Scottish champions Celtic if he walks away from Anfield at the end of the current campaign.

The Reds had a quiet summer as they transitioned from legendary boss Jurgen Klopp to Dutchman Arne Slot, with only Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili brought in, although the latter remained on loan at Valencia for the current campaign.

However, Liverpool have some incredibly difficult decisions to make over the next two windows in particular, with the headline trio of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out of contract next summer.

There are also decisions to make on some fringe players as well, with defender Joe Gomez pushing for an exit and backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher targeting regular game time – given his status as the Republic of Ireland’s current No.1.

And, speaking on It’s All Kicking Off, former Celtic forward Chris Sutton discussed the £30m-rated stopper’s current situation and talked up a move to Celtic Park in the process.

“Where should the Liverpool reserve goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, move to? Kelleher, of course, has said he’s unhappy with life on the bench at Liverpool,” Sutton was asked.

He responded: “I mean, he could move anywhere, couldn’t he, really? He’s the best back-up keeper, I think, I’ve ever seen in the Premier League.

“Anyway, where should Kelleher go to? Celtic. That won’t happen in Celtic, but because of his Irish roots, Celtic.”

READ MORE ➡️ Ranking every Premier League club by their wage bill in 2024/25: Man Utd in 2nd, Liverpool fall outside top four

Kelleher doubles down on Liverpool exit wishes

Speaking in an interview The Telegraph, Kelleher actually doubled down on wanting out of Anfield amid his acceptance he’ll never be favoured over Alisson. With Giorgi Mamardashvili signed as Alisson’s eventual successor and arriving next season, Kelleher knows what must be done for the sake of his career.

“I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No 1,” said Kelleher. “That was my thought process – but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and, like every player, I want to play. I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench.

“When I was coming through the academy to work my way up, obviously when you first get into the No 2 position you’re happy and it’s progress. I think with anything after a while, maybe after doing a few seasons of a similar thing, you want to keep pushing forward and keep going to the next level.

“I’ve played a lot of games now as well and shown my level. The next step for me is to be playing week in, week out and every week.

“There was some [transfer] interest. It’s normal when you play for a club like Liverpool – and I obviously had a long spell in goal last season and thought I did quite well. It comes hand in hand that when you play for a club like Liverpool then other teams will be interested in you.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Contract update on big three / Sporting star Anfield bound

A journalist has outlined which of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah is likely to sign a new contract with Liverpool, which is likeliest to leave and which is ‘somewhere between.’

The superstar trio are all in the final year of their respective contracts at Liverpool. Losing Alexander-Arnold would arguably be the biggest blow to Liverpool given at age 26, he’s only now entering his prime years.

Nonetheless, despite being well into their 30s, neither Van Dijk or Salah are showing any noticeable signs of decline.

A fresh update from The Independent’s senior football correspondent, Richard Jolly, has ranked the trio on how likely they are to extend their Anfield stays.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim may be closing in on becoming the next Manchester United manager, but a top source has strongly suggested his best player is primed to join bitter Premier League rivals Liverpool.

IN FOCUS – Kelleher importance grows