Liverpool are ready to back new manager Arne Slot in the transfer window and a new centre-back is his priority, with Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio reportedly a key target.

The Reds are yet to make a single signing this summer but sporting director Richard Hughes has admitted that they will be busier towards the end of the window.

Liverpool have parted ways with centre-back Joel Matip and Inacio is one potential replacement they’ve had on their radar for several months.

The 22-year-old is considered one of the best young defenders in Europe and has already nailed down a spot in Sporting’s starting XI, having made 49 appearances last season.

Liverpool and Manchester United are admirers of Inacio but the £51m release clause in his contract has made a deal difficult for the Premier League rivals.

The Red Devils have already signed Leny Yoro this summer but with Erik ten Hag keen to sign another centre-back and moves for Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite in doubt, they could reignite their interest in Inacio.

Goncalo Inacio available for cut-price fee

According to reports from Portugal, Sporting have eased their stance on Inacio and would now be willing to accept a bid significantly less than his release clause.

It’s claimed that they would be willing to consider offers in the region of £38m for the centre-back, a shock drop in valuation that equates to £13m.

Considering Yoro cost Man Utd £52m and Branthwaite is valued at £70m by Everton, this makes Inacio’s price tag something of a bargain, relatively speaking.

He already has experience at international level, as well as in the Champions League, and played a key role in helping Sporting lift the Primeira Liga title last term.

Inacio is only expected to improve as he gains experience so it will be interesting to see if Liverpool make a concrete bid for the defender in the coming weeks.

Liverpool ‘willing’ to sell hot prospect

Liverpool are expected to make multiple signings before the window draws to a close but they are also keen to sell players to generate funds for their business.

Reports suggest that one player who could leave is Tyler Morton, who is considered a hot prospect by the Reds’ club chiefs..

The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell with Hull City last season where he made 39 Championship appearances, scoring three goals and making five assists in the process.

He has interest from clubs in the Premier League and Football Insider claims Liverpool would be ‘willing’ to accept a ‘significant’ bid for him this summer.

The likes of Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt have also been linked a move for the midfielder.

