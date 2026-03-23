Liverpool manager Arne Slot is at risk of losing two top talents

Liverpool are at risk of losing talented 19-year-old striker Keyrol Figueroa this summer, who is yet to sign an expected new contract, while another teenage sensation could follow him out the exit door and join Manchester United.

The Reds have some exciting youngsters in their youth ranks and Figueroa is up there with the most exciting, after impressingly hugely for the Under-19s this season.

The centre-forward has notched an impressive nine goals in 11 Premier League 2 appearances this term, and was named on the bench for Liverpool’s first team for their clash against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

He has recently been sidelined due to injury, but Liverpool have huge hopes for Figueroa’s future.

However, according to an alarming claim from journalist Alvaro de la Rocha, Figueroa will NOT be staying at Liverpool unless he receives ‘guarantees’ over his playing time.

His current contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he’ll be available on a free transfer if he doesn’t pen fresh terms.

“Keyrol Figueroa is in talks to renew his contract with Liverpool, but I don’t know if he’ll do it because they want to guarantee him playing time with the first team. If Liverpool doesn’t guarantee it, it probably won’t happen,” De La Rocha said on Radio America, as cited by Anfield Watch.

PSV Eindhoven and Porto are both linked with Figueroa, and the reporter adds that an unnamed Premier League side are also interested in him. That move may be counterproductive, though, as he wouldn’t be guaranteed minutes there.

“There’s another Premier League team interested in Keyrol Figueroa, but that doesn’t guarantee him anything either,” he added.

“He might be moving down a level in terms of clubs, but at least he’d have the guarantee of playing in the top division.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd ‘confident’ of poaching second top Liverpool talent

It was heavily reported in January that Figueroa was set to sign a new Liverpool contract before being loaned out to a League One or League Two side, but ultimately neither of those things happened.

The Reds now face a race against time to tie the forward down before he is available via free agency.

Interestingly, Figueroa may not be the only exciting academy star that departs Liverpool this summer.

It was reported last week that Man Utd have initiated ‘talks’ to sign 16-year-old Liverpool striker Vincent Joseph.

Like Figueroa, Joseph is also considered one of the Reds’ most talented youngsters.

However, it has been claimed that Man Utd are ‘confident’ of poaching the Liverpool star. They ‘invited him to Carrington earlier this year’ and are now stepping up their pursuit, with the transfer described as ‘one to really watch’.

A Figueroa, Joseph double exit would come as a big blow for Liverpool, but reports suggest that it is a concrete possibility.

Latest Liverpool news: Konate twist / Slot sack update

Meanwhile, the future of Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate remains in doubt, with his current contract expiring at the season’s end, but a possible move to European giants Real Madrid could reportedly be off the cards.

It has been claimed that Konate’s wage demands, plus his expectation for a HUGE signing on fee, means that a switch to the Bernabeu is becoming unlikely.

In other news, pressure on Arne Slot is ramping up after Liverpool suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

A former Premier League CEO has outlined a scenario where Liverpool would be forced to sack Slot, and it would have a ‘big impact on revenues’ for the club, too.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.