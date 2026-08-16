Liverpool forward Keyrol Figueroa looks set to leave the club on loan after his hugely impressive form for the Reds’ U21s side, according to reports.

The 19-year-old striker has notched four goals against Cardiff City and Celje in pre-season for the U21s and his performances have captured the attention of several sides.

According to the Liverpool Echo, League One side Barnsley and League Two clubs Salford City and Shrewsbury Town are all very interested in loaning Figueroa.

The once-capped Honduran international is open to a loan move to play regular first-team football, and with a regular spot in Andoni Iraola’s side this season unlikely, it is probably best for his development.

Figueroa was linked with a switch to Porto in January, but ultimately stayed with Liverpool. The interest from a side of Porto’s stature shows just how highly regarded he is, though.

The son of former Wigan defender Maynor Figueroa has notched 13 goals in 34 competitive appearances for Liverpool’s U21s, and those behind the scenes at Anfield feel he has a very exciting future ahead.

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Liverpool ‘total finisher’ Figueroa set for loan switch

If Figueroa’s own comments are anything to go by, whoever loans the forward could have a prolific goal scorer on their hands.

In an interview earlier this year, he noted how he has been inspired by legendary forwards such as Didier Drogba and Sergio Aguero, along with iconic ex-Reds stars Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres.

“When I was younger, I was just about old enough to watch [Didier] Drogba, [Sergio] Aguero,” Figueroa said.

“I watched Luis Suarez as well. I think [Fernando] Torres when he was at Atletico Madrid was someone I tried to embody. Daniel Sturridge as well when he was at Liverpool. Those are the types of players that I looked up to.

“I’d say I’m powerful, I’d say I’m good [with my] back to goal. I think I’m a complete, total finisher – I can finish with my left, my right or my head.”

Whoever signs Figueroa on loan will have a player who feels ready to contribute in senior football.

Liverpool are expected to sanction a loan exit, but they will be keen to ensure his long-term future remains at Anfield.

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