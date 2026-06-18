Liverpool tipped to sign Serie A midfield boss in next 12 days with £30m-rated star back on Reds’ radar

Liverpool are being linked with Juventus star Khephren Thuram once again

Liverpool have reportedly reignited their interest in Juventus star Khephren Thuram, per reports from Italy, as the Reds prepare for at least one midfield exit this summer.

The Reds have begun the new Andoni Iraola era with a bang by hijacking Newcastle’s move for Spain winger Victor Munoz, but their business is far from done.

Liverpool still want to bring in a second new winger who can fill the void that’ll be left by Mo Salah, with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande still the dream target, and PSG’s Bradley Barcola under consideration.

But changes are also coming in midfield.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported how Liverpool are open to selling Curtis Jones this summer, with Inter Milan thought to be the 25-year-old’s preferred destination.

Alexis Mac Allister has also been linked with moves away from Anfield, with Real Madrid admirers of his, though the Spanish giants are prioritising a move for Enzo Fernandez at present.

With this in mind, Liverpool are considering a number of midfield targets and four-time capped French international Thuram is reportedly back on their radar.

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Liverpool target likely to leave before June 30

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, as cited by Football Talk, Liverpool are one of several sides ‘interested’ in Thuram, with Juventus likely to sell this summer.

Thuram signed for Juventus from Nice in a deal worth around £17.3million in the summer 2024. He was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool at the time, but the Turin side ultimately won the race.

The defensive midfielder has since become one of Juventus‘ most important players, having made 45 appearances across all competitions this season, notching four goals and three assists in the process.

The report claims that Juventus need to ‘balance their books by June 30 and require a capital gain of around £10-11 million.’

Thuram is considered one of Juve’s ‘most sellable assets’ and they are said to be open to offers in the region of £30million.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are reportedly interested in Thuram, as are Galatasaray, but the midfielder isn’t interested in joining either side.

Thuram is instead keen on a move to the Premier League and Liverpool are in the mix to sign him, but could face competition from domestic rivals.

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are also said to be keeping an eye on the situation.

With Thuram likely to be leaving Juventus, it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool launch a move before the end of the month, as suggested.

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