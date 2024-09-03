Liverpool to kickstart 2025 transfers with ‘explosive’ move for £70m star amid ‘concrete’ interest

Liverpool continue to hold ‘concrete and active interest’ in Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite and are aiming to make him their first big signing of 2025, it has been claimed.

After a great 2023-24 campaign, during which he made 41 appearances across all competitions, Branthwaite was heavily linked with a move away from Everton during the recent summer transfer window. Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid were just some of the major clubs tipped to swoop for him.

In the end it was Man Utd who tried the hardest to prise the centre-back away from Goodison Park. They submitted two offers for Branthwaite but never got close to striking an agreement with Everton for his capture.

Man Utd’s highest bid came in at around £50million (€59.4m / US$65.6m), whereas the Toffees were holding out for at least £70m (€83.2m / US$91.9m).

Man Utd went on to sign Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt instead, while Liverpool and Madrid never followed up on their interest with a concrete bid.

However, Branthwaite is likely to be chased once again during the 2025 transfer windows. It emerged on Tuesday morning that Crystal Palace want to tie down fellow Liverpool target Marc Guehi to a new contract, which could see Branthwaite emerge as Liverpool’s No 1 objective in defence.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool remain big admirers of the England star and are preparing to move for him next year.

Reds sporting director Richard Hughes has held preliminary talks with Branthwaite’s agent over what would be an ‘explosive’ transfer, given the fierce rivalry between Liverpool and Everton.

Liverpool news: Jarrad Branthwaite interest reignites

Branthwaite is well aware of Liverpool’s interest and is open to making such a move, even if it ruins his reputation among Everton fans.

The report does not mention exactly when Liverpool are preparing to bid for the player, though it is likely to be at the end of the season.

Everton will try their upmost to keep Branthwaite mid-season as his exit would seriously weaken Sean Dyche’s defensive options during the current campaign. A summer exit would at least give them time to find a quality replacement.

Liverpool have brought in one player during the Arne Slot era so far, with Federico Chiesa arriving in a cut-price deal from Juventus.

This has seen Liverpool save plenty of money, setting up a blockbuster summer in 2025. By then, Hughes and Slot will have a clear idea of which players they need to replace and which positions need bolstering.

Possible targets after Branthwaite include Anthony Gordon – although Newcastle United want to extend his contract, too – Johan Bakayoko and Alan Varela.

