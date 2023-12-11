Klopp approach to sign talented Bundesliga forward for Liverpool confirmed as source reveals bargain release clause

Liverpool are very much in the running to sign Hoffenheim forward Max Beier in 2024 with a Bundesliga transfer expert revealing how much a deal will cost and exactly when Jurgen Klopp can get his hands on the player.

The Merseysiders are top of the Premier League and dreaming once again of Premier League glory after a season to forget in 2022/23. And with Liverpool not yet hitting top gear, there is a growing belief that 2024 could see them picking up the a record-equalling 20th English title crown.

Of course for that to happen, the Reds will need to raise their game to help ensure they keep title rivals such as Manchester City and Arsenal at bay. Given the run of form Aston Villa are currently on, it would take a brave man to wholeheartedly rule them out the title conversation too.

Klopp, though, can only look after his own results and, after the small matter of a Europa League tie against Union Saint-Gilloise – the match being something of a dead rubber to the Reds given they are already guaranteed to be Group E winners – Liverpool take on their old foes Manchester United in a game Klopp will be desperate to once again triumph in.

As far as the January transfer window goes, Klopp will be presented with a quickfire opportunity to bring in the necessary reinforcements he needs to help sustain their push for glory on four fronts.

And it reported that a new defender is very much top of his wislist with a £51.5m Portugal star seemingly his top target.

Longer down the line, the Reds have also been linked with a move for Hoffenheim striker Beier.

Liverpool interest in Max Beier confirmed

The 21-year-old striker has emerged as an attacker of real quality this season, scoring six times and adding four assists from just 14 appearances. That form has earned Beier a call-up to Julian Nagelsman’s squad, with Beier scoring twice in five appearances so far.

As a result, Beier has big ambitions to make the Die Mannschaft squad for the 2024 European Championships; an inclusion that would surely only raise his profile even further.

In the short term, Beier does not want to leave his current employers Hoffenheim, where he is a all-but guaranteed starter under Pellegrino Matarazzo.

However, further down the line, Hoffenheim will likely struggle to retain the services of their star forward, given an unusually-low exit clause that sits in his deal.

And now Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that the 21-year-old can leave the PreZero Arena for a modest €30m (£25.7m) in the summer window, unless the Bundesliga side manage to tie their star turn down to a new deal that significantly raises that clause.

And according to Plettenberg, ‘many top clubs in England have inquired about him’ and are ‘aware of the contractual details’ that exist in his contract.

And while the likes of Everton and Brentford have been touted, Plettenberg confirms it is Liverpool who are one of those sides that he understands have definitely made an approach.

The Reds are second highest scorers in the Premier League this season with 36 goals in 16 games – a record second only to Man City who have 38 – but Klopp is well known for keeping a close eye on the developing talent, particularly those emerging in his homeland.

Plettenberg concludes by stating that Beier “will leave” Hoffenheim in the summer, giving Klopp hope a deal can be pulled off.

