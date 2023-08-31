Klopp beaming as big-name Liverpool transfer is ‘agreed’; title-winner pushing for move as he misses training ahead of £26m switch

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is closing in on the signing of Ryan Gravenberch with the midfielder agreeing personal terms with the Merseysiders and the player missing training with Bayern Munich as the move draws closer.

The Reds have seen several exits from their engine room since the end of last season, with four of those long-since planned for. However, the additional exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, in addition for the expected exits of James Milmer, Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, has left Klopp a little light on numbers.

The Merseysiders quickly addressed that shortfall early in the summer with deals done for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95m. Since then, adding more bodies has proved tricker than expected, though Liverpool were able to sign £16.2m Waturu Endo from Stuttgart earlier this month.

However, Klopp has made clear his wish to get at least one more midfield signing over the line.

And the Reds boss seems certain to get his wish now after a prolonged pursuit of Gravenberch rapidly edging closer.

To that end, Klopp’s wish to bring the Dutchman to Anfield is well documented. The Netherlands international was a target last summer when it became apparent he was leaving Ajax. And while he chose Bayern Munich over the Reds, it seems good things come to those who wait.

Indeed, Gravenberch has made no secret of his wish to leave for the Premier League. Frustrated by a lack of minutes, he has been hoping to convince Thomas Tuchel to part company with him this summer.

Now the 21-year-old appears to have taken matters into his own hands after personal terms were ‘agreed’ over a move to Anfield.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich swoop for £50m Fulham midfielder leaves door wide open for Liverpool to fill final piece of Klopp puzzle

Liverpool ready to seal Ryan Gravenberch transfer

To cover his likely exit, Bayern Munich are readying a move for Joao Palhinha as a ready-made replacement.

As far as Gravenberch goes, his move to Anfield is now expected to go through before the window slams shut.

Respected Bild journalist Christian Falk, who reported that terms had been agreed, also claims Liverpool are expected to make an offer in the region of €30m (£25.9m). In turn, that will likely be accepted by Bayern as they seek the funds needed to push through the capture of Fulham star Palhinha.

Talks over the deal are expected to step up in the next few hours, with the player cleared of taking part in Bayern Munich training on Thursday morning as he awaits developments and official permission to travel to Merseyside.

Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, meanwhile, claims Gravenberch has made it clear he is “ready to join” Liverpool.

And while no agreement has yet been finalised, there is a growing expectation that a deal will soon be struck.

Liverpool have already missed out on the signings of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo this summer but it looks set to be a case of third-time lucky in their chase for Gravenberch.

The 11-times capped Netherlands midfielder saw his inactivity cost him a place in his nation’s World Cup squad and knows he needs regular football if he is to make their squad for the 2024 European Championships.

He will depart Bayern having made 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring once.

However, only five of those matches have been as starts, with just 561 minutes of Bundesliga action under his belt last season.

READ MORE ~ Mohamed Salah: Liverpool decline chance to sign Barcelona star as ‘furious’ Klopp stamps his feet over Saudi transfer talk