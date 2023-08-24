Klopp beaming as new midfield target rejects two Euro giants to join Liverpool

Liverpool are in ‘close contact’ with a holding midfielder who has already snubbed the chance to join AC Milan and Lazio this summer, according to a report.

The Reds have already signed three midfielders this window, though from a numbers perspective, Jurgen Klopp is way down.

Indeed, established stars Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have all left for good. Furthermore, rising star Leighton Clarkson joined Aberdeen, while Fabio Carvalho left for RB Leipzig on loan. Arthur Melo’s loan deal also expired, with Liverpool opting against taking up their option to buy.

As such, Liverpool are determined to land one more midfielder and have cash to splash if their unsuccessful £110m bid for Moises Caicedo was anything to go by.

Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch remains on Klopp’s agenda, as does Andre of Fluminense.

However, according to a fresh report from FootballTransfers, a completely new name in the form of Mats Wieffer could be the man to complete Liverpool’s midfield rebuild.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international is a defensive midfielder and plies his trade at club level for Feyenoord.

Wieffer established himself as a guaranteed starter in the second half of the previous campaign and earned his first three Dutch caps on the back of his superb form in the Eredivisie.

Per FootballTransfers, Liverpool are in ‘close contact’ with Wieffer and his camp. In even more encouraging news, quotes from Wieffer are carried in which the midfielder hinted he’d spurn interest from Serie A giants Lazio and AC Milan.

“It is nice to hear that such clubs are interested,” Wieffer previously told RTV Rijnmond. “But I have the feeling that I want to stay at Feyenoord for one more year anyway. That’s the best for myself. We’ll see what happens.”

Of course, the second part of Wieffer’s response also applies to Liverpool and the Reds must now convince the Dutchman to ditch Feyenoord in the final week of the window.

The report gives little else away regarding any progress Liverpool have made on that front, or indeed if club-to-club talks between Liverpool and Feyenoord have begun.

In any case, it’s stressed talks with the player are underway and Liverpool appear to be acting on their interest in the Dutchman.

No potential transfer fee is cited in the piece. However, online outlet Transfermarkt list Wieffer’s likely valuation around the €15m (approx. £12.9m mark).

As such, Wieffer could be viewed as a similar signing to Wataru Endo who cost £16m when joining from Stuttgart.

Liverpool owners FSG have generally only spent big on players the club’s chiefs deemed sure things.

With Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia all eluding the Reds this summer, a move for the more modestly-priced Wieffer could take shape ahead of a costlier and higher profile signing in a future window.

