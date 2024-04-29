A pundit has sided with Mo Salah in the Jurgen Klopp clash

Jurgen Klopp has been told he acted disrespectfully towards Mo Salah during their touchline spat on Saturday, as the Liverpool boss ‘wouldn’t have won a trophy’ without the Egyptian.

In the latter stages of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with West Ham United, a frustrated Salah was selected to come off the bench by Klopp. But the right winger thought he should have been a guaranteed starter, and he reacted angrily when Klopp went over to speak to him.

Salah shouted at Klopp and was seen waving his arms and pointing in his manager’s direction.

After the match, Klopp said that he had spoken with Salah in the dressing room and that the situation was ‘done’.

Salah, though, refused to conduct a post-match interview about the argument, as if he agreed to one there would have been ‘fire’.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has sided with Salah in the feud, claiming Klopp’s fortunes at Anfield would have been far different without the 31-year-old ace.

DON’T MISS: SIX attackers Arne Slot could sign for Liverpool to fill potentially huge Salah void

“It think it’s been coming from Salah. Salah’s not a sub,” the pundit said on talkSPORT.

“You can put Salah on the bench if you are rotating. But Salah has scored 210 goals and has 86 assists for Liverpool.

‘You don’t give Mo Salah 12 minutes’ – pundit

“A game against West Ham is tough, you don’t give him 12 minutes. That’s what he was probably saying on the sideline. ’12 minutes, come on, I’m Salah, you wouldn’t have a trophy without me, Jurgen’.

“They wouldn’t have won any trophies without Salah. He’s been unbelievable for that football club. Where’s the respect?”

But former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has questioned Salah’s actions.

“Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp are both LFC legends. We don’t need to take sides!” he said.

“Salah is frustrated and angry with Jurgen that he’s not playing and at that moment didn’t want to fully embrace the boss, Jurgen understandably took exception.

“Mo was daft with his comment in the [mixed] zone but let’s let them sort it out and enjoy the last few weeks together.

“They’ve been a massive help to each other in all that’s been achieved at the club!”

Agbonlahor and Carragher’s comments come after Alan Shearer said on Match of the Day that as Salah is Liverpool’s ‘superstar’, it is understandable he has ‘got the hump’.

Salah’s public spat with Klopp has heightened rumours that he will be on the move this summer, amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. Liverpool fans will be gutted to see Salah leave, but the potential £100m fee gained from his sale will help new manager Arne Slot to create his own squad.

READ MORE – Next Liverpool manager: Five players Arne Slot could target from Feyenoord