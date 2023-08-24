Liverpool call up agent to hurry through €35m midfielder transfer as Fabrizio Romano rates chances of deal

Liverpool are reportedly putting their full focus into the signing of Ryan Gravenberch after seeing a counter move for a Brazilian star grind to a halt.

The Merseysiders have already signed three midfielders this summer, with Waturu Endo joining Alexis Mac Allister and the impressive Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield. But having lost six bodies from their mix, Klopp still hopes to add one more to his squad before the window slams shut.

The Reds now have just over eight days to bring in summer signing No 4 and give Klopp the tools for what they hope will be a return to top form this season. With four points from two games on the board, Liverpool’s start has been promising.

But with the games soon set to come thick and fast, Klopp will need at least one more player through the door to ensure his squad do not run out of juice.

To that end, a number of players are still being linked with Liverpool. Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure is one name strongly linked, though the Eagles’ demands for £70m appear too high for the Reds.

Instead, Liverpool have this week launched a €30m (£25.5m) offer for Fluminense star Andre. Unfortunately, however, the Brazilian side have knocked back the offer and informed the Reds they have no intention of accepting his sale. That’s despite the once-capped Brazil star agreeing terms and knocking back Manchester United in the process.

That has left Liverpool seemingly considering one of two other targets – Doucoure and Gravenberch.

And while Palace have set a price for their man, Bayern do seem more reluctant to part company with theirs.

Nonetheless, we have revealed that the Dutchman is keen to make the move after becoming frustrated at Bayern Munich.

Liverpool pushing to sign Ryan Gravenberch, says Fabrizio Romano

Gravenberch struggled for game-time during his first season in Germany, making only three starts in the Bundesliga as he missed out on a place in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad.

And after not seeing his situation improve much since, the 21-year-old has made clear his desires to move on this summer.

Manchester United are also among those keen on the player, though their focus appears to be on Sofyan Amrabat instead.

To try and grease the wheels, Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have made contact with Gravenberch’s agent to try and push through a deal.

However, speaking to Givemesport, the Italian reporter admits getting a deal done may prove tricky for Klopp and Co.

Asked if Gravenberch to Liverpool can be done, Romano replied: “I think yes, it’s not easy. It’s not an easy situation because it depends on Bayern. The player would be open to a Premier League move, but he was already open in January. So, it’s a similar situation to the January transfer window.

“Both Liverpool and Manchester United called the player’s agents last week to ask for information regarding how the feeling was on the player’s side and if there is a chance to make it happen.

“The feedback is always the same. Gravenberch would be open to that possibility.”

Star needs a move and Liverpool transfer makes sense

With Gravenberch limited to just 561 minutes of action in the Bundesliga last season, it is easy to see why the player wants a change of scene. He cost Bayern a fee rising to €25m when moving from Ajax; but he would not have expected anywhere near the reduced minutes he has encountered.

A young, hungry and dynamic midfielder, it is easy to see why he wants the move. And a move to Anfield would certainly tick a lot of boxes for the player and for Liverpool.

Persuading Bayern though is the next step. Reports claim they could be tempted to cash in for a profit, amid claims that they value the 11-times capped Netherlands star at €35m (£29.9m).

The Reds will now have to make an official bid to at least see where Bayern’s heads are at.

The Bundesliga side have spent €150m on Harry Kane and Kim Min-jae so far this summer and recouped €100m of that through the sales of Yann Sommer, Marcel Sabitzer, Sadio Mane and Lucas Hernandez.

