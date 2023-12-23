Klopp closes door on rumoured Liverpool transfer in January – ‘We just can’t’

A potential Liverpool transfer Jurgen Klopp has ‘heard rumours’ about will not get off the ground next month, according to the Reds boss.

Liverpool remain in contention for four trophies this season, with Klopp’s side greatly benefiting from their midfield rebuild in the off-season.

A tough test awaits when the Reds host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday evening. Elsewhere, Liverpool will face the Gunners once again after drawing Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup. That clash – on January 7 – will take place at the Emirates.

Liverpool topped their Europa League group to earn safe passage into the Round of 16. They’ll face Fulham in the semi-finals of the League Cup, with a blockbuster showdown with Chelsea potentially on the horizon at Wembley.

Liverpool’s participation in the Europa League as well as their progression in the EFL Cup has paved the way for back-up goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, to feature fairly regularly this season.

The Republic of Ireland international, 25, has racked up eight appearances in the cups this term. A further two outings came in the league while Alisson Becker recovered from a minor hamstring injury.

Kelleher’s future at Liverpool has long been the subject of speculation. Indeed, given the presence of Alisson, Kelleher will likely have to leave the club if determined to become a regular starter.

Such an exit would force Liverpool into the market to cover the loss. The Reds do have veteran Spaniard Adrian on their books, though his best days are very much behind him.

Losing Kelleher is therefore a scenario Liverpool would greatly prefer to avoid. According to Klopp, it’s not something Liverpool will have to worry about for the upcoming winter window at least.

Kelleher going nowhere… for now

In quotes carried by the Irish Independent, Klopp said: “That is the next thing, we all want Caoimhin to make the next step.

“Some of us have heard [transfer] rumours and stuff like that, like so we have to let him go and stuff like that. We just can’t.

“We need a solution for us and we are really happy with Caoimhin. But he performs for us on incredibly high levels. He is an exceptional goalkeeper.”

Kelleher is under contract with Liverpool until 2026, though retaining his services next year may prove a more difficult challenge.

Liverpool look on course to finish inside the top four and thus qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Liverpool’s presence in the UCL would likely see Alisson get the nod in Europe. As such, Kelleher’s outlook for game-time – injuries to Alisson aside – would be limited to just the League Cup and FA Cup.

