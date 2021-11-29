Jurgen Klopp has bizarrely had his coaching acumen called into question by former referee Keith Hackett, who claimed a recent Sadio Mane issue can be easily remedied.

Mane, 29, has returned to form this year. The Senegal forward endured his worst season in red last year in the goals-per-game metric. That has proven to be just a blip, however, with Mane back to his customary one-in-two ratio this time round.

Nonetheless, Mane’s goals output has come within a whisker of being even better on multiple occasions this season.

Mane twice saw goals ruled out for marginal offsides over the last week when seeing a strike chalked off against FC Porto in midweek and a header ruled out against Southampton on Saturday.

With VAR now firmly established in the game, forwards no longer receive the benefit of the doubt in close calls.

And speaking to online outlet Football Insider, former FIFA and Premier League referee, Keith Hackett, has claimed Mane falling foul of close offside decisions is due to a lack of proper coaching from Klopp and co at Liverpool.

Liverpool should “put a bit of thought into it” – Hackett

“What happens when you’ve got a player of his calibre and the pace of which Liverpool play, inches count, feet count,” said Hackett.

“What he’s trying to do is get that extra distance on his opponent. I think it’s coaching. What they’ve got to do is to try and get it built into him to look down the line to make sure his starting position is onside and then go.

“It’s more difficult now, this is how VAR is operating. In my way, he’d get away with it but now VAR will catch them out.

“They can do a bit of coaching, put a bit of thought into it. What are his chances of getting away with it? Before VAR came in, ‘yes’, but there’s less chance now with VAR.”

Mane has developed into a world class forward during his time at Anfield and has been an instrumental part of a forward line that has been the envy of Europe’s elite.

One can only imagine what Klopp’s reaction would be if Hackett’s comments about his staff’s coaching credentials were brought to his attention.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Newcastle have been alerted to a golden opportunity after Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele rejected his latest contract offer, according to a report.

Dembele, 24, is currently in the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou. The Frenchman returned to La Liga action on Saturday. Knee and hamstring injuries had enforced his absence throughout the campaign thus far.

Dembele could aid new boss Xavi in his quest to return Barcelona to glory. However, persistent rumours over either a free agent exit next summer or a cut-price January transfer have always lingered. Liverpool and Newcastle were regularly among those named.

Now, Spanish outlet Sport has provided an encouraging update for any side seeking Dembele’s services. However, it appears suitors will have to wait until next summer before landing their man.

They claim the Frenchman has ‘rejected’ Barcelona’s latest renewal offer. As such, he is looking increasingly likely to be available as a free agent next summer.

Dembele is stated to have ‘better proposals’ from ‘foreign clubs’ than what Barcelona have offered.

