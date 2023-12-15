Klopp confirms gruesome Liverpool injury that’s ruled critical star out of Man Utd clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed a key Liverpool midfielder will miss Sunday’s clash with Manchester United after sustaining a horror injury the likes of which the Reds boss has never seen before.

Liverpool host Man Utd at Anfield on Sunday in a match which could have huge ramifications for Erik ten Hag. Sky Sports claimed there’s no chance the Dutchman will be fired until Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover has been ratified. However, the Daily Mail stressed a heavy defeat to Liverpool will put Ten Hag under the microscope and further poor results will not be ignored.

Liverpool, meanwhile, currently top the table and three points against the Red Devils would further aid their title charge.

A key figure in their resurgence this season has been Alexis Mac Allister – a £35m signing from Brighton in the summer.

The Argentine World Cup winner has generally been deployed out of position in the holding role this season. However, it’s a role he’s willingly adopted and without him, it’s fair to say Liverpool simply would not be the league leaders right now.

However, Liverpool will now be without Mac Allister for the Man Utd clash after Klopp shed light on the midfielder’s gruesome injury.

Klopp has never seen anything like Mac Allister’s knee injury

Mac Allister suffered a knee injury during the 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on December 6. Blades star Vinicius Souza trod on Mac Allister’s knee and per Klopp, his stud went straight through the muscle and hit the bone.

“Never had this injury for one of my players before,” began Klopp. “But now we have it and I hope [the recovery] will not take that long.

“I would like to say it’s day by day, but that would make it [sound] like he could play the next game but he’ll not be ready for that, so I hope the next three/four days he makes big steps and we will see.

Detailing precisely what the injury is, Klopp continued: “It’s a bit more tricky that we thought in the first moment.

“The other boy stepped on his knee and [his stud] went through pretty much the [whole] muscle to the bone.

“Now we have to wait until the bone is healed and until Macca can deal with the pain.”

Who’ll take Mac Allister’s place against Man Utd?

The most obvious candidate to assume the holding midfield role on Sunday is Wataru Endo.

The Japan international was the only out-and-out defensive midfielder Liverpool signed when overhauling their central options in the summer.

Endo, 30, has found starts in the Premier League hard to come by so far. Nonetheless, he has racked up 19 appearances across all competitions.

Endo got the nod to start in the Europa League dead rubber clash with USG on Thursday evening. However, the fact he was replaced at half time would suggest Klopp was managing his minutes ahead of starting versus Man Utd at the weekend.

DON’T MISS: Klopp delight as Saudis backtrack on blockbuster Mo Salah signing amid Liverpool ‘respect’