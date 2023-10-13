Klopp connection to help deprive Bayern of major name, as Liverpool accelerate ruthless succession plan

Liverpool could replace a key figure who only joined the club over the summer, and the man in their sights is also a wanted at Bayern Munich, per a report.

The Reds announced the surprise name of Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director in May ahead of what was always going to be a vital summer transfer window.

Schmadtke was not a household name before moving to Anfield and was primarily tasked with advising Liverpool on transfers from the Bundesliga.

Alexis Mac Allister aside, the other three midfielders to arrive all came from Germany – Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart) and Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich).

Claims Scmadtke had only signed a three-month contract that covered the summer window have since proven to be false.

The 59-year-old is under contract for the full season, though according to BILD, Liverpool are spying a higher profile successor.

BILD report former RB Leipzig sporting director, Max Eberl, is the man in Liverpool’s sights.

Liverpool v Bayern tug of war for Max Eberl

The 50-year-old spent 15 years in Borussia Monchengladbach’s system before taking up the sporting director role with Leipzig in 2022.

However, amid speculation he was being lined up by Bayern Munich, Leipzig fired Eberl a fortnight ago on September 29.

BILD state Bayern are indeed courting Eberl, though could see their plans torpedoed by Liverpool.

Liverpool are understood to be ‘looking into Eberl’ who previously held talks with Reds CEO, Billy Hogan, back in 2022.

Bayern hold one form of advantage through the fact Eberl was a player in their system between 1979-94.

However, Liverpool have an upper hand of their own, with BILD noting Eberl and Jurgen Klopp share the same agent – Marc Kosicke.

Eberl worked wonders at Leipzig

Eberl has received lofty praise for the work he did at Leipzig despite being their sporting director for just over a year.

Eberl helped the club collect a whopping £77m for Josko Gvardiol when Man City made the Croatian the second most expensive defender of all time (behind Harry Maguire – £80m).

The German also pulled off a transfer masterstroke when securing a season-long loan agreement for Xavi Simons.

The PSG loanee has provided seven goal contributions in his first seven Bundesliga matches for Leipzig this term.

As such, BILD expert, Marcel Reif, concluded “Eberl has obviously done everything right, and the world is his oyster after Leipzig.”

Liverpool will hope his next move is branching out from Germany and moving to Merseyside.

