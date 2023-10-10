Klopp demands Liverpool go all out for €35m Brazilian transfer in January; bid submitted with star ‘open’ to move

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is urging the club to push through on their initial interest in Andre after making the Fluminense midfielder the club’s No 1 target in the January window.

The German boss spent the summer rebuilding the Liverpool engine room after a number of significant departures. Naby Keita, James Milner, Arthy Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all exits that Klopp and Co long planned for, so a rebuild was not entirely unexpected. However, the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson – both of whom were lured by the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia – meant Liverpool’s entire summer focus was dedicated to signing new midfield recruits.

In the end, the deadline day capture of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich pushed Liverpool’s summer business to the £142.5m mark with the Netherlands international joining the hugely-impressive Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Waturu Endo at Anfield.

However, Klopp also saw another prime target in Andre escape from his clutches with his side Fluminense making clear their intentions of refusing all offers for the midfielders services.

Indeed, Liverpool saw an offer in the region of £25.5m (€30m) rejected by the Brazilian side for the 22-year-old over the summer. Their reasoning being that they saw Andre as a key figure in their push for Copa Libertadores glory; a gamble which has very much paid dividends with the Brazilian side now through to the final and due to face crack Argentinian side Boca Juniors in the November 4 showpiece.

Now, though, multiple reports claim that regardless of the result at Maracana, Fluminense are ready to cash in with Andre ‘open’ to a move to England.

Klopp desperate to bring Brazilian to Liverpool

To that end, Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt has admitted his side are likely to cave in and sell the midfielder to the highest bidder in the winter window and with Liverpool interest well known to him.

“The chief executive of Liverpool contacted me directly,” Bittencourt told Caua Tinoco. “And I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell a player now and I don’t deliver now. If you want to buy now to take in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk in December’.”

Buoyed by that response, Klopp has now reportedly told club chiefs to push through his signing before fellow suitors Wolves and Fulham and having also made clear that he wants the Reds to do all in their power to bring the player to Merseyside.

The midfielder has an exit clause in his deal worth €35m (£30.3m) and it’s likely Liverpool will need to meet that to get a deal done.

However, it’s unlikely Bittercourt will stand in his way with reports in Brazil also making clear the player’s wish to move.

Andre to Liverpool on, says Fabrizio Romano

Furthermore, Fabrizio Romano has also revealed Klopp’s determination to sign the 22-year-old, capped once by Brazil and under contract to 2026, once the winter window reopens.

“It’s not over; it’s still something we have to keep an eye on because Liverpool really like Andre,” Romano said on his Here We Go podcast. “They had positive conversations with Fluminense; they have good relationships.

“Fluminense were showing how strong they are in the Brazilian and South American market as they said ‘no way the player is leaving’, so credit to Fluminense.

“It was not easy, but I think Liverpool will keep monitoring the player. This is a special player, this is not a normal player. Andre is a very, very good player.”

A committed and dedicated No 6, it is easy to see why Liverpool want to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield. Blessed with a big engine and excellent passing range, he looks already-equipped to become a major star in Europe. And while Liverpool signed Endo from Stuttgart over the summer, the Japan player is already in the autumn of his career at the age of 30 years of age.

Andre, meanwhile, will offer Klopp and Liverpool a quality option to play there for a good number of years.

Furthermore, the Reds also have doubts over the long-term future of Thiago Alcantara. The Spaniard’s deal is due to expire in summer and there is a growing likelihood the Spaniard will also be allowed to depart as a free agent.

