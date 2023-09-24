Klopp in dreamland, with player he loves ‘desperate’ to be part of Liverpool evolution

Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to sign a new contract with Liverpool and is in fact close to an agreement, a report has confirmed.

Alexander-Arnold has become Liverpool’s vice-captain since the departures of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, but his long-term future has started to become a topic of concern for the club, since his contract only has two years remaining on it.

However, Liverpool have always seemed confident that they can keep Alexander-Arnold – and now, Football Insider claims he is ‘desperate’ to remain an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s project.

With that in mind, the right-back is said to be ‘close’ to agreeing a new contract at Anfield. It is not yet clear how long his new commitment would last for – nor how much he would be in line to earn from it – but since he is approaching his 25th birthday next month, it could guarantee his prime years are still spent with the only club he has represented in his career so far.

This season, Alexander-Arnold is likely to reach the landmark of 300 appearances for his hometown team. He remains almost an undisputed starter in his position, even if he has been adapting his role slightly in recent months to become an even more fluid option for Klopp to call upon.

By renewing his contract, Liverpool would avoid the risk of other clubs trying to tempt Alexander-Arnold away. While the report has confirmed he has not thought about leaving, it would be dangerous not to tie down a player of his pedigree.

After all, it is claimed that clubs in the Premier League and across Europe would be interested in signing the 20-cap England international. But he sees his own future as being at Liverpool still, which will come as a relief – if not a surprise – to Klopp.

Lengthy association between Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold to continue

Alexander-Arnold has been Klopp’s go-to man at right-back for five seasons and counting, establishing himself as a key part of the squads that have won trophies such as the Premier League and Champions League.

This season, Klopp is aiming to get Liverpool back into the top four, while also aiming to add the Europa League to their cabinet, which would ensure he and Alexander-Arnold had both won every honour on offer to them during their time at the club. A lot of hard work is ahead of them for that to become a reality, though.

Fortunately for Klopp, it appears Alexander-Arnold is committed to the cause for the long haul.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also being linked with a highly-rated full-back who could compete with Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson on the opposite side of their defence.