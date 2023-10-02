Klopp ecstatic as Liverpool agree defender deal for well in excess of £200,000-a-week

Official confirmation from Liverpool is coming ‘soon’ after the Reds reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with a defender who’ll earn north of £200,000-a-week at Anfield, per a report.

Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season went up in smoke on Sunday, though in highly contentious fashion.

A series of calls went against Jurgen Klopp’s side, though the biggest eyebrow-raiser was unquestionably the decision to rule out a perfectly good Luis Diaz goal.

The PGMOL issued an apology after admitting ‘significant human error’ resulted in Diaz’s goal being chalked off. Liverpool responded with a strong statement that branded the PGMOL’s version of events ‘unacceptable’.

With spirits on Merseyside dampened, Liverpool fans could do with a piece of good news on Monday morning. If Football Insider are to be believed, good news is on the horizon.

Indeed, the online outlet recently brought news of Liverpool making significant progress in their quest to tie Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new and improved long-term contract.

An agreement in priniciple has reportedly been struck for the versatile right-back. Alexander-Arnold’s current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2025.

Now, a fresh update has shed further light on the situation, with the report claiming Alexander-Arnold is primed to net ‘more than’ £200,000-a-week as well as bonuses once the ink has dried.

That will put the 24-year-old among the club’s top earners and quash any faint exit speculation.

Football Insider claimed interest from Premier league big hitters as well as European giants was widespread, though Alexander-Arnold’s heart was always set on re-signing with Liverpool.

Official confirmation of the new deal is expected to be announced ‘soon’.

Giggs unlikely, but TAA can snatch second in assist charts

Alexander-Arnold has scored 16 goals and provided an eyewatering 73 assists for his boyhood club in 273 appearances.

55 of those assists have come in the Premier League and Alexander-Arnold will fancy his chances of breaking the 100 mark given his long-term future appears to be at Anfield.

The all-time EPL leader in assists remains Ryan Giggs who racked up an incredible 162 for Manchester United.

Second on the list – Cesc Fabregas with 111 – looks a more than achievable target for Alexander-Arnold.

