Klopp euphoric as Liverpool completely rule out January sale of their most-wanted player

Liverpool will keep Mohamed Salah at the club in January even if it turns out to be against his will, according to the latest reports.

Salah was the subject of serious interest from the Saudi Pro League in the most recent transfer window. Al-Ittihad tested Liverpool’s resolve by bidding high, but Salah’s current employers stood firm – partially because of their inability to find a replacement.

That issue would be more easily negotiable if Saudi bidders returned to the table for Salah in January – which seems likely – and a recent report claimed it is ‘increasingly likely’ that the Egypt international will be bound for the Middle East in 2024.

However, if he is to leave Liverpool next year, it appears it won’t be in the winter window. According to an update from Football Insider, there is absolutely no intention on Merseyside to sanction a mid-season exit for Salah.

The report claims that even if the 31-year-old was to push for an exit – not that it is suggested he actually will – then Liverpool would still stand in his way.

It means they are fully expecting to keep Salah to the end of his seventh season at the club. Given the fact that he has already scored 10 goals this season after just 13 appearances, that would obviously be beneficial to their ambitions for 2023-24.

READ MORE: Former Liverpool star claims Jurgen Klopp ‘doesn’t trust’ one of his summer signings

Salah sale might be more likely in summer

By the end of the season, there will only be one year remaining on Salah’s contract, which is the most lucrative any player has ever received from Liverpool. In theory, that might be a more likely time for them to sell him.

Officials in the Saudi Pro League – not solely representing Al-Ittihad – remain insistent on making Salah one of the figureheads of their project. However, it seems they will have to be patient, no matter what lengths they would be willing to go to in order to deprive Jurgen Klopp of one of his best players in January.

Some of Salah’s former teammates, including Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho, have ended up in Saudi Arabia this year. In contrast, he remains in the Premier League – which makes sense, since his form is still indicative of a player in his prime.

Salah is only four goals away from the landmark of scoring 200 times for Liverpool. Indeed, he is one of their top five goalscorers of all time. And at the rate he has been going, he could have plenty to add yet.

DON’T MISS: Andre breaks silence on ‘irrefutable proposal’ Liverpool made as attention turns to January deal