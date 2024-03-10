Klopp gets his way as Liverpool handed huge boost after Egypt make Mo Salah decision

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be delighted after talisman Mohamed Salah was left out of Egypt’s squad for a friendly tournament later this month.

Salah has made just two substitute appearances for the Reds since January 1 after suffering a hamstring injury at the Africa Cup of Nations, followed by muscle fatigue.

Liverpool had asked for the 31-year-old to miss the tournament in the UAE and although he was initially selected by Egypt, Salah has not been named in their final 25-man squad.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said previously: “Two games with Egypt is really not up to me, it is discussed with other departments.

“We want to be careful, we have to be careful, but we’re in the middle of a super-intense period of the season and we need everyone.”

Egypt agreed to let Salah return to his club for rehabilitation in January, with a view to rejoining their AFCON campaign, but the Pharaohs ended up being knocked out in the last 16.

He scored as a substitute in Liverpool’s win at Brentford last month, only for Klopp to then reveal that he needed more time to recover.

Salah did return, however, during Thursday’s Europa League win at Sparta Prague and was named on the bench for Sunday’s big Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Despite his recent absences, Salah remains Liverpool’s leading goalscorer this season with 19 in all competitions.

