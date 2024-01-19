Klopp gives demoralising verdict on Salah injury; confirms three more absentees for Bournemouth clash

Jurgen Klopp stoked fears over a lengthy lay-off for Mohamed Salah who picked up an injury playing for Egypt

Jurgen Klopp delivered a concerning assessment of the apparent hamstring injury Mohamed Salah suffered while playing for Egypt, while the Liverpool boss also confirmed three major names won’t make Sunday’s clash with Bournemouth.

Liverpool return to action on Sunday when travelling to the south coast to face Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth. The Reds sit atop the table at present and after a down year last term, are very much in the hunt to lift their second title in the Premier League era.

Liverpool will be without talismanic forward Mohamed Salah who is away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the 31-year-old – who is the highest profile star in the tournament – could be unavailable for the Reds long after the tournament concludes.

Salah appeared to suffer a left hamstring injury during Egypt’s group stage clash with Ghana on Thursday.

The winger looked visibly upset and made Egypt’s physios aware of the fact he could not continue. Salah was subsequently replaced and Egypt went on to draw their second straight match in the competition.

Responding to calls for an update during a press conference on Friday morning, Klopp offered a gloomy early assessment of the issue.

Klopp fearful, as Liverpool await results of two scans

In quotes carried by the Liverpool Echo, Klopp admitted the full extent of the injury won’t be revealed until Salah has undergone MRI and ultrasound scans.

However, Klopp was keen to point out Salah is not a player who readily leaves the field without a reason and suggested there is “definitely” a problem.

“We don’t know anything, we spoke last night and there was an assessment, they [Egypt] will do that and we will know more,” began Klopp.

“At that moment he was shocked and couldn’t see why he was hit by something so intense.

“He felt it and we know how rarely Mo goes off so it is definitely something but I don’t have any more [information].

“There will be an ultrasound and MRI and then we will see.”

Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Szoboszlai injury updates

Liverpool will also be without three further stars for the Bournemouth clash who like Salah, would be guaranteed starters if fit.

The German boss confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Andy Robertson (shoulder surgery) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) are all nearing a return to fitness. However, none of the trio will be available to face the Cherries.

“Trent can walk on the catwalk! After Fulham (League Cup semi-final second leg – January 24) we will see,” said Klopp. “Trent is close, Dom close, Robbo close.

“All going in the right direction but not for the weekend’s game.”

DON’T MISS: Liverpool step aside as Fulham launch £35m bid for star Klopp no longer wants; personal terms agreed