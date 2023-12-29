Klopp gives up on Liverpool man early as midfielder offered sensational return to Euro giants

Liverpool have reportedly offered midfielder Thiago Alcantara to Barcelona, with the midfielder’s contract running out in the summer.

Thiago has been one of the most important midfielders to Jurgen Klopp since he walked through the door at Anfield. Unfortunately, he’s been sidelined more often than he’d have hoped.

The midfielder has never played more than 25 Premier League games in a single season.

The only time he reached that tally was two seasons ago, before he featured just 18 times in the league last term.

This season, Thiago is yet to find his way onto the pitch at all. In fact, a hip injury has meant he’s not managed to make a single squad, let alone get on the pitch.

Without injuries, he might have had a very good Liverpool career after starring at Bayern Munich, but that has not been the case, and the Spaniard has played just 97 games in three-and-a-half years.

His contract is up in the summer, and it seems Klopp is willing to give up on the chances of the midfielder staying at Anfield.

That’s according to Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez, who says Thiago has been ‘offered to’ Barcelona by Liverpool.

Thiago offered to Barcelona

Sanchez said on Mas Que Pelotas that the midfielder has been offered a move back to his former side for the January window.

Given he’d be able to negotiate with them anyway come January, it seems Liverpool are accepting of the midfielder moving on, and may just allow that to happen earlier than expected.

They likely won’t get anything from the move – as he’d be on his way out in the summer – but may simply want to ensure he lands on his feet wherever he ends up.

There’s certainly a chance of that at Barcelona if Thiago can work past his injuries.

He played for the La Liga giants at the start of his career, becoming a first-team footballer with them after time in the academy – Thiago played 100 games for Barca.

Their financial difficulties at the moment are well documented, so being able to bring in a top player for no fee would be a great move for them.

And given they know what Thiago can do from his time at the club before, it might be a move that has legs.

