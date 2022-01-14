Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given an update on Divock Origi’s fitness ahead of the weekend Premier League visit of Brentford.

The Belgian has been sidelined since mid-December with a knee injury, with the timing particularly painful for the Reds due to the current absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane at the African Cup on Nations.

There have been rumours that Origi could be sold this summer, although they were quickly shot down by Klopp.

And speaking ahead of the clash with the Bees, the German revealed that the 26-year-old is close to returning.

He said: “It’s likely we could see him soon. Yesterday he was outside running and looked really good. He will not be too far away.”

As for other injuries, Klopp revealed the Reds are currently in decent shape.

He added: “As far as I know, no new real injuries. Knocks last night, Virg, Robbo, Milly. But directly after the game, medical team said all are fine. We will see. No ‘injuries’ so far. Same squad available.”

The game against Brentford will be Klopp’s 350th game in charge of the club, something he was made aware of at his press conference.

He concluded: “I’m really happy and proud of the things we have achieved here so far but I don’t think a second about it. The next game is really decisive, when you are a manager here in all competitions everyone expects to win the next game.”

Fulham fearful over Liverpool-linked star

Meanwhile, Fulham fear that Fabio Carvalho has already agreed a deal to move away from the club amid interest from a Premier League quartet, TEAMtalk understands.

The Portuguese-born starlet has been outstanding for The Cottagers since making his breakthrough into the first-team in 2020. He made four Premier League appearances, with one goal, prior to their relegation.

The 19-year-old, who plays for England at youth level, has been excellent this term too. He was named the EFL Young Player of the Month in August and has continued to show his potential.

Overall, since dropping down to the Championship, he has contributed four goals from 14 league appearances.

Fulham are in a strong position from which to aim for an instant return to the top flight as a result. However, the future of Fabio Carvalho remains in doubt.

Talks over a new deal have not progressed as Fulham would like – with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

Indeed, we understand Carvalho has turned down a number of offers. As it stands he will be able to walkaway from Fulham at the end of the season – albeit compensation would be due.

Quartet of clubs chasing Carvalho

Southampton, West Ham, Tottenham and Liverpool are all believed to have shown an interest in claiming his signature.

We revealed in October that Southampton were confident of doing a deal, but they are far from Carvalho’s only suitors.

Indeed, we then learned that Liverpool and Tottenham are also firmly at the front of the race for his signature. West Ham have also shown interest.

All four clubs look likely to have Premier League football on offer for Carvalho next season. The latter three will also be aiming to offer him a platform into European football.

For now, Carvalho will keep developing for the rest of the season in the Championship. Beyond then, though, there is a growing realisation that Fulham may not be able to keep hold of him, regardless of the outcome of their promotion bid.

